Here are North Carolina’s most popular names in 2021, according to the Social Security Administration

By Braley Dodson
 1 day ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — Some of North Carolina’s most popular baby names are cementing themselves as state classics.

Traditional names dominated the charts last year, according to information released Friday from the Social Security Administration.

Liam, the top name for boys, belonged to 699 babies. It’s a popular nickname for William, which came in third, at 561 newborns.

When it comes to girls, 531 babies cinched the top spot for Olivia.

North Carolina’s top baby boy names in 2021 were:

  1. Liam
  2. Noah
  3. William
  4. James
  5. Oliver
  6. Henry
  7. Elijah
  8. Jackson
  9. Lucas
  10. Levi

The top 10 baby girl names were:

  1. Olivia
  2. Ava
  3. Emma
  4. Charlotte
  5. Amelia
  6. Sophia
  7. Harper
  8. Isabella
  9. Evelyn
  10. Elizabeth

2021’s list is similar to 2020’s, when the top names for boys were, in order, Liam, Noah, William, James and Elijah. The top names for girls that year were identical to 2021’s rankings.

Social Security Administration announces top baby names in 2021 for South Carolina

Unique spellings were also prevalent. Jackson came in 8th, at 409 babies, while alternative Jaxon was 48th, with 205 babies, and Jaxson in 95th, at 135 babies. Jack was in 15th, at 315 babies.

Kayden was in 57th, at 180, and Kaiden in 98th, at 135. The spelling Grayson beat out Greyson, at 12th and 63rd, respectively.

When it came to girls, 214 were named Riley, placing it at 22nd, and 101 named Rylee, at 89th. There were an additional 97 girls named Ryleigh, coming in at 95th.

There were 133 babies named Everly, and 121 named Everleigh.

Need some inspiration? Pick a direction! There were 216 babies named Easton, placing it in 43rd, and 130 named Weston, coming in at 99th.

For girls, try a flower name. Popular botanical names included Willow (224 babies), Lily (190), Hazel (186), Ivy (153), Violet (130) and Magnolia (99).

What baby names have historically been popular in South Carolina?

In order of popularity, the top names in the nation last year for boys were Liam, Noah, Oliver, Elijah, James, William, Benjamin, Lucas, Henry and Theodore. The most popular names for girls were Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Ava, Sophia, Isabella, Mia, Evelyn and Harper.

And, in case you want to know, nationally, Carolina ranked 509th, and Caroline is 81st.

