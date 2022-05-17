Ridley Road on Masterpiece: Episode 4 | Preview

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dree Hemingway (The Unicorn) is the latest addition to the cast of Yale Entertainment’s darkly comedic thriller The Kill Room, from writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone. She joins an ensemble that also includes Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar and Larry Pine, as previously announced.
The Kill Room centers on hitman, Reggie (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and their money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld....
Comments / 0