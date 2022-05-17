ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridley Road on Masterpiece: Episode 4 | Preview

As Vivien's deception starts to crumble, she races...

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Variety

Jeff Bridges Goes Full ‘John Wick’ in Trailer for FX’s ‘The Old Man’ Series

Click here to read the full article. Jeff Bridges is on the run and out for blood in the first trailer for “The Old Man,” the new FX drama series premiering June 16. Based on Thomas Perry’s 2017 thriller novel of the same name, “The Old Man” stars Bridges as Dan Chase, a former CIA operative who has spent decades living off the grid in hiding from his former agency. When an assassination attempt forces him out of hiding, Chase ends up on the run from Harold Harper (John Lithgow), the FBI’s assistant director for counterintelligence with whom he shares a...
Deadline

James D’Arcy Joins Noomi Rapace & Jonathan Banks In ‘Constellation’ Apple TV+ Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. James D’Arcy is set to star alongside Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks in Constellation, an eight-episode conspiracy-based psychological thriller drama series at Apple TV+. Additionally, Oscar-nominated Oliver Hirschbiegel (Downfall) and Joseph Cedar (Footnote) are set as directors on the series, joining previously announced director/EP Michelle MacLaren. Created and written by Peter Harness (The War of the Worlds), Constellation stars Rapace as Jo, a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration...
ComicBook

The Old Man: FX Releases First Trailer for New Jeff Bridges Thriller Series

The last decade or so has seen many of Hollywood's biggest film stars make the jump to television for a new series here or there, and now it's Jeff Bridges' turn to join the bandwagon. The Oscar-winning actor and longtime big screen star is finally set to star in a TV series, taking the lead in the upcoming FX project The Old Man. Based on the book by Thomas Perry, The Old Man follows an aging assassin that finds himself on the run from government agents.
Variety

Cannes Movie ‘Corsage’ Starring Vicky Krieps Debuts First Clip (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Marie Kreutzer’s “Corsage,” which premieres in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival, has debuted its first clip exclusively with Variety (below). MK2 Films is handling international sales. Ad Vitam will distribute the film in France. “Corsage” stars Vicky Krieps, who broke out in the Oscar nominated “Phantom Thread.” Last year, she starred in Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island,” which was in competition in Cannes, and was nominated for a César for Mathieu Amalric’s “Hold Me Tight.” She will soon be seen in Pathe’s big budget two-part movie “The Three Musketeers.” “Corsage”...
epicstream.com

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes Unveils Thrilling Synopsis

The Hunger Games prequel titled, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is finally in development under Lionsgate. Written by Suzanne Collins, The Hunger Games book and film adaptation follow Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence), a woman in a dystopian future where 2 youths from each district in Panem, must attend an event called 'The Hunger Games' and compete in a battle to death until one survivor is left.
ComicBook

Fishpriest: Check Out a Clip From Audible's New Scripted Series Starring Ethan Hawke (Exclusive)

It's been a big year for actor Ethan Hawke, as he already starred in the Marvel series Moon Knight and also has the horror film The Black Phone landing in theaters in just a few weeks, but for fans who can't seem to get enough of the performer, you can also check out his all-new Audible series Fishpriest, which premieres this week. While the new series might not be straightforward horror, it embraces a number of dark and macabre themes to unravel a compelling tale of crime and murder. You can check out an exclusive clip from Fishpriest above before it premieres on Audible on May 19th.
purewow.com

‘Hunger Games’ Prequel Finally Casts Its Young President Snow

Incoming call from the Capitol: Young President Snow has finally been cast for the highly anticipated The Hunger Games prequel film. According to People, Billy the Kid star Tom Blyth will play the pre-villainous character in the upcoming film, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. Based on the novel written by Suzanne Collins, the prequel will follow a young Coriolanus Snow, years before he becames the President of Panem.
startattle.com

Valentine in the Vineyard (movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

Frankie and Nate manage life on the vineyard and plan a wedding in secret. Startattle.com – Valentine in the Vineyard 2019. Valentine in the Vineyard is the third installment in the American-Canadian film series “In the Vineyard”. The series debuted with the first of three films, Autumn in the Vineyard in 2016, followed by Summer in the Vineyard in 2017. Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny reprise their roles as winemakers who have partnered in love and business.
UPI News

Ron Howard's 'Thirteen Lives' switches to August, Prime Video

May 17 (UPI) -- Ron Howard's Thirteen Lives, based on a real-life rescue mission, is changing its release date plans following Amazon's acquisition of MGM. Thirteen Lives was originally scheduled to hit theaters on Nov. 18 but now it will be getting a limited theatrical run in August before it hits Amazon's Prime Video streaming service weeks later.
spoilertv.com

Gangs of London - Season 2 - Promo + Press Release

Sky today releases the official trailer for the second series of the BAFTA winning, Gangs of London. One year after the death of Sean Wallace and the violent reckonings of series one, the map and soul of London has been redrawn. The surviving Wallaces are scattered, the Dumanis broken and estranged, and ex-undercover cop Elliot is now being forced to work for the investors. To restore order, the investors have aligned behind heroin baron Asif Afridi and together they have installed a new ruling force in London in the form of brutal gang leader - Koba. His vision for the criminal landscape is a dictatorship, a world in which old school gangster codes don’t exist and in which he holds a complete monopoly over London’s drug trade. But this monopoly can’t last forever. The gangs are fighting back - who will win the battle for London’s soul?
Deadline

Yale Entertainment’s Thriller ‘The Kill Room’ Adds Dree Hemingway

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dree Hemingway (The Unicorn) is the latest addition to the cast of Yale Entertainment’s darkly comedic thriller The Kill Room, from writer Jonathan Jacobson and director Nicol Paone. She joins an ensemble that also includes Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar and Larry Pine, as previously announced. The Kill Room centers on hitman, Reggie (Manganiello), his boss (Jackson), an art dealer (Thurman) and their money laundering scheme that accidentally turns the hitman into an overnight Avant-Garde sensation, forcing the dealer to play the art world against the underworld....
Collider

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’ Trailer Tease Reveals George Miller’s Breathtaking ‘Fury Road’ Follow-Up

Ahead of the first trailer debut on Friday, Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures has unveiled a 19-second teaser for director George Miller’s long-awaited follow-up to his modern classic Mad Max: Fury Road, the epic fantasy romance film Three Thousand Years of Longing. Based on the short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye” by A.S. Byatt, Three Thousand Years of Longing will have its world premiere at the ongoing 2022 Cannes Film Festival.
Deadline

NEON Picks Up Domestic To Horror Pic ‘Enys Men’ Ahead Of Directors’ Fortnight Premiere – Cannes

Click here to read the full article. NEON has taken the North American distribution rights to Mark Jenkin’s horror feature Enys Men, starring Mary Woodvine and Edward Rowe. The deal was hatched before Cannes, ahead of the pic’s world premiere in the Directors’ Fortnight section. Jenkin wore several hats on the production beyond director and writer, including cinematographer, sound designer, and composer. Set in 1973 on an uninhabited island off the British coast, a wildlife volunteer descends into a terrifying metaphysical and ecosophical journey that challenges her grip on reality and pushes her into a living nightmare. Enys Men was shot on 16mm color...
tvinsider.com

‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Announces Season 2 Storyline

Following the smash success of Prime Video‘s Reacher in Season 1, star Alan Ritchson is already looking ahead to the future. The actor took to social media to tease what’s on the horizon, sharing which book from Lee Child the second season will be based on. Sharing a quote from the writer’s source material, Ritchson tweeted, “‘O’Donnell put his hand in his pocket and came out with his brass knuckles. Ceramic knuckles, technically.'”
TV & VIDEOS

