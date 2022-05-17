ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

Don Quixote Iconographic Museum

Cover picture for the articleWhen he was 19 years old, Eulalio Ferrer was forced to flee his home by the Spanish Civil War. Taking the few possessions they could carry, he and his family went to France. While in a French refugee camp, Ferrer exchanged a pack of...

ARTnews

Egon Schiele Portrait Lost for 90 Years to Be Displayed by Austrian Museum

Click here to read the full article. An early painting that Egon Schiele made while still a teenager depicting his uncle and guardian has been rediscovered after its location was unknown for more than 90 years, an Austrian museum said on Thursday. Leopold Czihaczek at the Piano (1907) was rediscovered in a private collection in Vienna. It will go on public display on long-term loan at the Leopold Museum in Austria, which comprises the largest collection of works by the Expressionist painter. The museum is in the process of trying to raise funds to acquire it, a statement announcing the rediscovery...
ARTnews

Jackson Pollock Drip Painting Expected to Fetch $45 M. at Christie’s

Click here to read the full article. Christie’s has unveiled an abstract painting by Jackson Pollock featuring the postwar painter’s signature ‘drip’ style that will be auctioned next month. Number 31 (1949) will hit the block during an evening sale in New York on May 12 dedicated to art produced in the 20th century. It is expected to fetch a price in excess of $45 million and will be offered without a guarantee. Pollock completed the work, which stands at 31-by-22-inches, in 1949, during a formative time in his career when he produced a series of drip paintings. The works would...
Upworthy

A woman's $34 Goodwill bargain buy ends up being a priceless ancient Roman artifact

Ah, the Goodwill. Thrifting has become even more part of American culture since Macklemore’s mega hit “ Thrift Shop ” was released 10 years ago. You can find just about anything you want, from formal dresses to large furniture items and antiques. Walking out of a thrift store with goodies haphazardly thrown into crinkled recycled plastic bags makes you feel like you’ve just struck the jackpot, but for one woman, a jackpot is exactly what she struck. In 2018, art collector, Laura Young of Austin, Texas, was doing her usual thrift store run to look for hidden gems when she stumbled across a sculpture. The sculpture caught her eye, especially since she looks for undervalued or rare art pieces while thrifting. The sculpture was a steal at $34.99, so taking it home was a no-brainer.
Robb Report

This Stradivarius Violin Helped Score Hollywood Classics. Now It Could Fetch $20 Million at Auction.

Click here to read the full article. If you’re a lover of classic instruments, then this might be music to your ears: A 1714 Stradivarius, dubbed the “da Vinci, ex-Seidel” Strad, will be going up for auction next month. The violin is part of Antonio Stradivari’s “golden period” of production, which spanned from 1710 to 1720. For nearly four decades in the 20th century, it belonged to the Russian musician Toscha Seidel, who used it during his long career in Hollywood. “It is our tremendous pleasure to present this instrument, whose exquisite voice still speaks to us through many classical recordings and...
hypebeast.com

A New Book Explores Donald Judd’s Artwork From 1970-1994

As one of the most influential American artists in the post-war period, Donald Judd’s lasting impact continues to have a resounding influence on the worlds of art, design and architecture. Having served as an art critic from 1959 to 1965, Judd turned to painting at the start of the 1960s, before departing from the medium altogether to explore the possibilities of sculpture.
ARTnews

Cajsa von Zeipel’s Baroque Sculptures of Queer Young People Make an Impression at Frieze New York

Click here to read the full article. There aren’t many provocative works at this year’s Frieze New York, which on the one hand is a reprieve, given that dealers sometimes resort to shock tactics as cheap stunts, and on the other is a disappointment, since business-as-usual can grow boring. Two new sculptures by Cajsa von Zeipel, however, deliever a pleasant jolt at Company Gallery’s booth. In recent years, Von Zeipel has developed a following for her silicone sculptures, which often feature übercool young people arranged in contortions that seem vaguely sexual. Adding to the intrigue is the fact these people, most...
FOXBusiness

Rare Michelangelo drawing sold for more than $24M at auction

A rare ink drawing by Michelangelo sold at auction for $24.17 million (23.16 million euros) on Wednesday. The drawing, known as "A nude man (after Masaccio) and two figures behind," was recently rediscovered, according to an April press release from Christie’s, which held the single-lot auction in Paris. Michelangelo...
Variety

Filmmaker Eckhart Schmidt Details His Love for Sicily

Click here to read the full article. Producer and filmmaker Eckhart Schmidt has shot documentaries and five feature films in Sicily. Through his docs, he discovered that Bagheria-born Giuseppe Tornatore was highly influenced by the monsters of the Villa Palagonia, and that Francesco Rosi shot his movie “Salvatore Giuliano” on all original locations. Schmidt’s features shot in Sicily include 2021’s “Palermo. Gente,” of which he writes “I was filming the Sicilian way of life as it is represented in a small three-face statue: showing a girl, the devil and the death.” His impressions of Sicily offer compelling pictures of the island’s...
ARTnews

Albers Foundation to Launch New Museum in Senegal Aimed at Housing Restituted Artifacts

Click here to read the full article. A new museum in Senegal dedicated to exhibiting African art and storing repatriated artifacts is poised to open its doors in early 2025, the Josef and Anni Albers Foundation announced this week. The forthcoming museum, Bët-bi, which translates in the West African dialect Wolof to “the eye,” will be located in the southwestern Senegambia region of Senegal. Spanning 3,280-square-feet, the building will include an exhibition gallery, an event space, and community center in addition to a library. Leading the design for the new space is Mariam Issoufou Kamara, the founder of the Nigerian-based architecture firm...
ARTnews

Albert Oehlen Brings Bizarre ‘Cofftea’ Beverage to Frieze New York

Click here to read the full article. At Gagosian’s booth at Frieze New York, you can find an array of abstractions by Albert Oehlen, whose works have sold for sums in the low millions at auction. At most fair booths, this would be the main attraction, but here, it was something entirely different that was luring people in the event’s early hours: a functional vending machine plopped down in the center of Gagosian’s space that drew a short line just after 11 a.m. On offer is a bunch of bottles containing Kafftee, otherwise known as Cofftea, a coffee-tea hybrid that is...
ARTnews

Marsha Pels’s Sculptures About Loss Stun at Frieze’s Section for Young Galleries

Click here to read the full article. If much of Frieze New York is given over to blue-chip businesses, the “Frame” section for younger galleries contains a much different vibe. Presentations by galleries like Dastan, Hannah Hoffman, Lomex, and more can be found in this section of the fair, which is for galleries that have been in operation for 10 years or less. In “Frame,” edgy work shines, and it can result in artists getting recognition early on. “I love what ‘Frame’ can do for young artists,” said Sophie Mörner, founder and director of New York’s Company Gallery, and a member...
ARTnews

$24.3 M. Michelangelo Sells at Christie’s in Paris, Denmark’s ARKEN Museum Gets New Director, and More: Morning Links for May 19, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE BEAT GOES ON. Despite the absolute slaughterhouse in the stock market on Wednesday, Phillips held an evening auction of 20th-century and contemporary art in Manhattan that saw all 36 lots sell (one was withdrawn pre-sale), including an $85 million Jean-Michel Basquiat. That all rang up a record total for the firm: $226 million. “The result marks a breakthrough for the third-largest international auction house, which competes against Sotheby’s and Christie’s for select consignments,” Angelica Villa writes in her ARTnews report. The Basquiat, from 1982, was being sold by Japanese collector Yusaku Maezawa, who bought it just six...
ARTnews

Records for Under-Recognized Artists Bring Sotheby’s Modern Art Sale to $408.5 M.

Click here to read the full article. Against the backdrop of a busy week for art in New York headlined by the Frieze art fair, a sale of 60 works of Impressionist and modern art at Sotheby’s on Monday evening brought in a total of $408.5 million. Of the entire grouping of 58 works offered, 33 were backed by the auction house with a guarantee or an irrevocable bid. By the end of the two-hour sale led by auctioneer Oliver Barker, 7 lots went unsold. The group of works surpassed the house’s $339.9 million collective low estimate for the sale, which drew...
Reuters

Michelangelo ink drawing fetches 23 mln euros in Paris sale

PARIS, May 18 (Reuters) - An ink drawing of a nude man by Michelangelo sold for more than 23 million euros ($24.17 million)at auction in Paris on Wednesday, auction house Christie's said. The work had been designated a French national treasure, which barred it from being exported from the country...
The Guardian

London Sinfonietta/Cornelius review – neatly packaged collection of modern gems

Turning Points is the London Sinfonietta’s occasional series at Kings Place, focusing on some the 20th century’s most important composers and their key works, and designed to bring newcomers to modern music. Certainly the audience for the latest concert, which was introduced by Sara Mohr-Pietsch, contained few of the familiar faces seen at the Sinfonietta’s Southbank Centre dates. But then the programme that Gerry Cornelius conducted, containing short pieces by four of the indisputably great figures of the last 100 years, was much more like the kind of concert that was once the orchestra’s bread and butter, and which it plays all too rarely nowadays.
