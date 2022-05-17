ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Great Performances: Merry Wives | Preview

By Previews
mountainlake.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExperience Shakespeare’s comedic masterpiece from the Public Theater’s Shakespeare in the Park. Set...

mountainlake.org

Comments / 0

ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Deadline

Hollis Resnik Dies: Legend Of Chicago Theater Scene, Film & TV Actress, Was 66

Click here to read the full article. Hollis Resnik, a Chicago theater legend who made her mark in productions of Follies, Les Miserables, Cabaret and Sunset Boulevard, died Sunday night from heart failure. She was 66. Her death was announced by Rev. Jim Heneghan, a family friend and spokesperson. “She was, for decades, a reigning diva of the Chicago theater,” wrote Tribune critic Chris Jones, “a rich-voiced star of musicals with a singular presence, a crackling sense of humor, and a larger-than-life persona, on and off the stage.” Resnik was in the movie Backdraft and appeared on TV shows such as Crime Story,...
CHICAGO, IL
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Shakespeare
Outsider.com

‘Cheers’ Star George Wendt Embraced Jack Nicholson’s Attitude on Being Recognized in Public

Geroge Wendt, who played Norm on the classic TV show Cheers, decided to be like Jack when he was in public. We mean Jack Nicholson here. The famed movie actor seemingly did not mind being noticed when out among the non-Hollywood crowd. Nicholson’s attitude about this did ring a bell for Wendt during his show’s incredible run on NBC and in reruns today.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Losing Hugely Popular Emmy-Winning Comedy Series to Hulu

Netflix has tons of great content but the streamer is losing a hugely popular, and Emmy-winning, comedy series that is moving to Hulu. Deadline reports that all six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix this fall, but will pop back up on Hulu on Oct. 3. This makes just one more in a string of big comedies, such as The Office and Friends, being pulled from Netflix and moved to another streaming service.
TV SERIES
Popculture

NBC Cancels Star-Studded Comedy Series After 2 Seasons

Neil Bremer will not get the chance to run for another term as Los Angeles Mayor. NBC canceled the star-studded comedy, Mr. Mayor, after two seasons on Thursday. Although the show featured a stacked roster of stars, it failed to draw in big audiences during its run. Mr. Mayor Season...
TV & VIDEOS
#Great Performances#The Public Theater
Deadline

Bruce MacVittie Dies: ‘The Sopranos’, ‘Law & Order’, ‘American Buffalo’ Actor Was 65

Click here to read the full article. Bruce MacVittie, a prolific New York stage actor who made his Broadway debut opposite Al Pacino in a 1983 production of David Mamet’s American Buffalo and became familiar to television viewers through roles on The Sopranos, Law & Order and As The World Turns, died May 7 at a hospital in New York City. He was 65. His death was announced by his wife, Carol Ochs, to The New York Times. A cause has not been determined. MacVittie, a co-founder of the celebrated Off Broadway company Naked Angels, made his Broadway debut in 1983 under...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

Kay Oyegun ABC Drama Pilot Adds Five To Cast

Click here to read the full article. ABC’s Kay Oyegun drama pilot has found its five therapists. Sendhil Ramamurthy (Never Have I Ever), Johnny Simmons (Girlboss), Rachel Hilson (Winning Time), Demetrius Grosse (Fear the Walking Dead) and Rahnuma Panthaky (NCIS: Los Angeles ) are set as leads opposite previously announced Marsha Stephanie Blake. The untitled hourlong project comes from 20th Television and is written and exec produced by This Is Us writer-producer Oyegun. 2022 ABC Pilots & Series Orders The drama revolves around five therapists (Ramamurthy, Simmons, Hilson, Grosse, Panthaky) in Philadelphia who find unique ways to solve problems in their patients’ lives...
TV SERIES
Variety

CBS Fall 2022 Schedule: ‘Ghosts’ Paired With ‘Young Sheldon’ on Thursdays, Wednesdays Belong to Unscripted

Click here to read the full article. CBS has unveiled their fall 2022 schedule, which largely keeps intact the schedule the broadcaster established last season. The network is very heavy on drama programming this year, with only four comedies on the fall schedule. CBS picked up four new dramas for next season, while also passing on all of their comedy pilots. To that end, only Mondays and Thursdays on CBS will feature any comedy programming. Three of the new dramas — “Fire Country,” “East New York,” and “So Help Me Todd” — will bow in the fall, while the series adaptation...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

CBS Announces 2022-2023 Primetime Schedule Including Young Sheldon, The Equalizer and True Lies

CBS has announced its primetime schedule for 2022-2023, with a mix of big returning favorites (Young Sheldon, The Equalizer) and some new shows entering the ring (True Lies). It's an exciting mix of content, overall, and you can find the full breakdown in the press announcement below! President of CBS Entertainment, Kelly Kahl, explained that "For the new season, we once again looked for ways to strengthen our position with new, compelling series, scheduling them strategically to guarantee sampling and maximize consistency and flow. We believe these great new shows, returning hits and our robust slate of event programming positions us for another winning year."
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘Dirty Dancing’ Sequel Will Star Jennifer Grey, Jonathan Levine to Direct

Click here to read the full article. It’s been 35 years since somebody put Baby (Jennifer Grey) in the corner, and audiences no doubt have “Hungry Eyes” for a sequel. Ahead of this year’s Cannes market, “Long Shot” and “50/50” director Jonathan Levine confirmed he will be directing the “Dirty Dancing” sequel for Lionsgate. Original lead star Grey will reprise her role of Frances “Baby” Houseman as she returns to family camp Kellerman’s in the 1990s, as Deadline reported. Similar to the 1987 iconic film, the upcoming “Dirty Dancing” installment will focus on a coming-of-age romance, but Baby’s personal story will intertwine...
MOVIES
Popculture

Netflix Renews Romantic Drama Series for Season 3

Sweet Magnolias is coming back for a third season. Netflix has renewed the romantic drama series for another season starring JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott and Heather Headley, reports Variety. The show, based on Sherryl Woods' popular series of novels, follows lifelong best friends Maddie (Swisher), Dana Sue (Elliott) and Helen (Headley) juggling their lives in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina.
TV SERIES
Deadline

CBS Fall 2022-23 Schedule: Drama ‘So Help Me Todd’ Gets Thursday Spot Alongside Comedies & ‘CSI: Vegas’, Wednesday Goes Full Reality & ‘Fire Country’ Gets ‘Magnum P.I’ Friday Slot

Click here to read the full article. CBS has unveiled its fall schedule and while there’s a few changes, it’s largely business as usual. New drama series So Help Me Todd is getting a Thursday night slot, taking over an hour that was previously dominated by comedies including the canceled B Positive. Fire Country, starring Seal Team’s Max Thieriot, gets the Friday 9pm slot that was previously inhabited by Magnum P.I., Wednesday goes full alternative with The Real Love Boat while CSI: Vegas moves from Wednesday to Thursday, replacing Bull. New series East New York gets a Sunday night debut at 9pm,...
TV SERIES
The Daily South

Reba McEntire Joins the Cast of ABC's Crime Drama Big Sky

Rumor has it that the world is about to get a little more Reba, which is always a good thing. The country legend announced that she has joined the cast of the ABC thriller Big Sky, which was just renewed last week for a third season. Reba McEntire will join...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

The CW Fall 2022-23 Schedule: ‘The Flash’, ‘Riverdale’ & ‘Nancy Drew’ Move To Midseason, ‘Stargirl’ Shifts To Fall, ‘All American’ Block On Mondays & ‘Walker’ Double Header On Thursday

Click here to read the full article. It’s all change at The CW after the youth-skewing broadcaster unveiled its fall 2022/23 schedule. It will be a transitional year for the network, which downsized the number of original series that airs, and this is reflected in its schedule. The big headlines include the final season of Riverdale is moving to midseason along with its Tuesday night sibling The Flash and will be replaced by new series Supernatural prequel The Winchesters and international acquisition Professionals. Nancy Drew is also moving out of the fall, where it has aired on Friday nights, also shifting to...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The Gilded Age’: Carrie Coon & Morgan Spector Kick Off Season 2 Production In First Look Photo

Click here to read the full article. Production has officially begun on The Gilded Age Season 2 and HBO is giving fans a first look at the set in a new photo of Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector above. Shooting is underway in Rhode Island and New York state. While it’s unknown how much time has elapsed since the Season 1 finale, the Russells have plenty of reasons to look so gleeful. At last, Bertha (Coon) made her big debut in society with a glorious gala that was attended by anyone who is anyone in New York City—even if some were...
NFL

