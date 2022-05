DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN has received new photos of the suspects police say were involved in the armed robbery of a Dothan gas station/store. According to the police report, two men went into the Hobo Pantry on Tuesday afternoon. One was armed and fired a shot inside the store, though no one was injured. Then the other suspect went behind the counter and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

DOTHAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO