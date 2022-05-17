ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Desktop Air Curtain System Developed That Prevents Spread of COVID-19

By American Institute of Physics
scitechdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDevice suitable for use in hospital wards, blood labs, and reception counters. In efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, miniaturizing air curtains for hospital wards, labs, and other health care settings is gaining popularity as a practical solution to inadequate face masks or when social distancing is not a realistic...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Trained Sniffer Dogs Accurately Detect Airport Passengers With COVID-19

Likely to be especially valuable in the early stages of any pandemic, suggest researchers. Trained sniffer dogs can accurately detect airport passengers infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, finds research published today (May 16, 2022) in the open access journal BMJ Global Health. According to the researchers, this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

A hybrid open-top light-sheet microscope for versatile multi-scale imaging

During image analysis, researchers use light sheet microscopy of cleared tissue as a preferred method for high throughput volumetric imaging. A flexible system can provide a range of sizes, resolution and tissue-clearing protocols. In a new report now published in Nature Methods, Adam K. Glaser and a team of interdisciplinary scientists in mechanical engineering, bioengineering, and synthetic biology in the U.S. and Japan presented a new hybrid imaging system. Using the new method, the team combined non-orthogonal dual-objective and conventional open-top light-sheet microscopy for multi-scale volumetric imaging to visualize an intact, cleared mouse brain at the sub-micron scale. The team achieved high-throughput automated imaging of multiple specimens, and compared the outcomes with existing light-sheet microscopy systems to show a unique combination of versatility and performance in the hybrid setup.
SCIENCE
Salon

Pentagon-funded research proposed nuking moon in an attempt to discover anti-gravity

A plethora of downright bizarre scientific research from the Department of Defense previously kept under wraps has been uncovered, revealing an array of peculiar schemes proposed by the United States military. One outlandish proposal suggested detonating nuclear bombs on the moon to create a tunnel through it. Millions in taxpayer dollars were spent on the research, which appears to have relied on a contractor, Bigelow Aerospace Advanced Studies, which was owned by multi-millionaire Robert Bigelow, a hotel impresario. The public was kept in the dark until now regarding what research was being funded.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Compressor#Air Flow#Air Pressure#Covid#Aip Advances#Aip Publishing#Dacs
MedicalXpress

Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
scitechdaily.com

Danger of Double Masking Against COVID-19

Face shape influences mask fit, suggests problems with double masking against COVID-19. In its updated guidance at the start of 2022, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said loosely woven cloth masks offer the least protection against COVID-19, and N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection. Still, after more than two years since the pandemic began, there is not a full understanding of mask characteristics for the most optimal protection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Steroids After COVID-19 Recovery May Cut “Long COVID” Risk of Death by Up to 51%

Prescription of steroids upon discharge from hospital for Covid-19 should become standard, argue authors. Evidence is growing that ‘long Covid’, that is, continued negative health impacts months after apparent recovery from severe Covid-19, is an important risk for some patients. For example, researchers from the University of Florida Gainesville showed last December that hospitalized patients who seemingly recovered from severe Covid-19 have more than double the risk of dying within the next year, compared to people who experienced only mild or moderate symptoms and who had not been hospitalized, or who never caught the illness.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Horrifying Discovery: Scientists Find That DNA Mutations Are More Common Than Previously Thought

Researchers at EMBL Heidelberg found that inversions in the human genome are more common than previously thought, which impacts our understanding of certain genetic diseases. Our DNA serves as a blueprint for the cellular machinery that allows cells, organs, and even whole organisms to work. However, mutations in our DNA can cause genetic illnesses. Point mutations at a single site, as well as deletions, duplications, and inversions, are examples of such DNA mutations.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Phys.org

Magnetic nanoparticles in biological vehicles individually characterized for the first time

Imagine a tiny vehicle with a nanomagnetic structure, which can be steered through the human body via external magnetic fields. Arriving at its destination, the vehicle may release a drug, or heat up cancer cells without affecting healthy tissue. Scientists of different disciplines are working on this vision. A multidisciplinary research group at Universidad del País Vasco, Leioa, Spain, explores the talents of so-called magnetotactic bacteria, which have the surprising property of forming magnetic iron oxide nanoparticles inside their cells. These particles, with diameters of around 50 nanometers (100 times smaller than blood cells), arrange, within the bacterium, into a chain. The Spanish team is pursuing the idea of using such "magnetic bacteria" as magnetic hyperthermia agents to treat cancer: Steered to the cancer site, the magnetic nanostructures are to be heated by external fields in order to burn the cancer cells.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

For Women – But Not Men – Hugging Romantic Partner Can Prevent the Acute Stress Response

Women who embraced their romantic partner subsequently had lower stress-induced cortisol response. But partner embrace did not buffer the response to stress for men. Women instructed to embrace their romantic partner prior to undergoing a stressful experience had a lower biological stress response—as indicated by levels of the stress hormone cortisol in saliva—compared to women who did not embrace their partner. This effect was not seen for men. Gesa Berretz of Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, and colleagues present these findings today (May 18, 2022) in the open-access journal PLOS ONE.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
scitechdaily.com

Volume of Choroid Plexus in Brain Linked to Alzheimer’s Disease

Increased volume of an important structure in the brain called the choroid plexus is linked to greater cognitive impairment and Alzheimer’s disease, according to a new study published today (May 17, 2022) in the journal Radiology. The choroid plexus is a network of blood vessels, connective tissue, and cells...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ScienceAlert

Scientists Just Measured a Mechanical Quantum System Without Destroying It

There's a key aspect of quantum computing you may not have thought about before. Called 'quantum non-​demolition measurements', they refer to observing certain quantum states without destroying them in the process. If we want to put together a functioning quantum computer, not having it break down every second while calculations are made would obviously be helpful. Now, scientists have described a new technique for recording quantum non-demolition measurements that shows a lot of promise. In this case, the research involved mechanical quantum systems – objects that are relatively large in quantum computing terms, but exceedingly tiny for us. They use mechanical motion...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy