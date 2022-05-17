ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

10 Talks Acadiana: Scott Daspit and Chris DeRouen respond to the NTSB’s Seacor Power report [PODCAST]

By Dalfred Jones
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5Zku_0fgyGESK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBGKF_0fgyGESK00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Thirteen months after the capsizing of the Seacor Power — and just weeks after a massive report by the NTSB — there may be more questions than answers as to what happened in the Gulf of Mexico that day. News 10’s Dalfred Jones speaks with Scott Daspit and Chris DeRouen on the pair’s response to the report and on what needs to change to make sure a disaster like this never happens again.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KATC News

Bridge closed indefinitely in Franklin

The Willow Street Bridge in Franklin has been closed until further notice. The bridge over the Bayou Teche was closed due to a mechanical failure. The bridge will remain open to marine traffic only. The detour will consists of LA 87, LA 322, and LA 182.
FRANKLIN, LA
WAFB

Louisiana leader offers solution to tires being littered

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - City governments in Louisiana have struggled to stop folks from throwing their old tires wherever they please. Now, state leaders are stepping in to offer a solution. Rep. Beau Beaullieu, R-New Iberia, said he first heard of the problem happening out in rural areas during...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge? Cameras may catch you in the future

A bill that would increase speeding enforcement though camera monitoring on one of Louisiana's most treacherous bridges moved closer to final passage Monday. Republican Senate President Page Cortez's Senate Bill 435 would create a "highway safety corridor" on the 18-mile Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge connecting Lafayette and Baton Rouge, increasing signage, installing cameras and doubling fines.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lafayette, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acadiana#Seacor Power
KLFY News 10

What triggers an Amber Alert in Louisiana?

An Amber Alert is an effort between law enforcement and broadcasters used as an investigative tool with the goal of helping locate an abducted child. An Amber Alert is not sent in every missing child's case, so what are the criteria for one to be issued in Louisiana?
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Nationwide Report

27-year-old John Blake Baldwin died in Lake Charles motorcycle crash; excessive speed a factor (Lake Charles, LA)

27-year-old John Blake Baldwin died in Lake Charles motorcycle crash; excessive speed a factor (Lake Charles, LA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 27-year-old John Blake Baldwin, from Sulphur, as the man who died of his injuries on May 16 following a single-vehicle crash on May 6 in Calcasieu Parish. Just after 8:30 p.m., authorities started investigating the fatal motorcycle accident that happened at the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Broad Street. The investigation reports showed that a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was heading south [...]
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Iconic Opelousas Venue Destroyed By Fire

Just hours after Opelousas restaurant Frank's Poboys announced it was closing after 70 years in business, another longstanding business in the city was ravaged by fire. Firefighters responded to the call at Toby's Lounge and Reception Center around 2 p.m. Not too long after firefighters responded, the first photos from the scene appeared on social media.
OPELOUSAS, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy