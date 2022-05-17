10 Talks Acadiana: Scott Daspit and Chris DeRouen respond to the NTSB’s Seacor Power report [PODCAST]

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Thirteen months after the capsizing of the Seacor Power — and just weeks after a massive report by the NTSB — there may be more questions than answers as to what happened in the Gulf of Mexico that day. News 10’s Dalfred Jones speaks with Scott Daspit and Chris DeRouen on the pair’s response to the report and on what needs to change to make sure a disaster like this never happens again.

