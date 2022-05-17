California Gas Prices to Spike Even More with July 1 Tax Increase

Governor Gavin Newsom on drought strategy and proposing more than $7 billion to fund projects targeting drought. Governor Gavin Newsom visited the Metropolitan Water District Water Recycling plant in Carson on Tuesday to discuss new budgeting proposals for water conservation and plans to loosen the severity of the state drought. Newsom said if the legislature approves his proposed budget of $7.2 billion, general fund resources will go to the water plan. "Water recycling is about finding new water, not just accepting this scarcity mindset, being more resourceful in terms of our approach," Gavin Newsom, Governor of California (D), said. "This pilot project that has been in place for a number of years is now ready to go at scale, four billion dollar investment."

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO