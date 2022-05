If Missouri’s primary election were held today, three candidates in the 4th Congressional District Republican contest would not be able to vote for themselves. The new district lines that took effect Wednesday already led state Rep. Sara Walsh of Ashland to quit the campaign she started last year because her home and legislative constituency will […] The post New maps make residency an issue in Missouri’s 4th Congressional District appeared first on Missouri Independent.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO