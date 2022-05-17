ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Families Remember the People Stolen by the Buffalo Shooting

By Brenna Ehrlich, Cheyenne Roundtree and Andrea Marks
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uuYh_0fgyEwvM00

Click here to read the full article.

A lot was taken from the Buffalo, New York, community on Saturday, May 14. Peace. Security. Ten fathers, mothers, grandmothers, grandfathers, neighbors, and community members.

The racist attack at Tops Supermarket and the man who traveled across the state to murder Black people couldn’t wrest one thing from victims’ family and friends, however. They still have their memories — stories about their loved ones that go far beyond their ages and occupations or where they lived. And in those loved ones, in some respect at least, these people live on.

Below, family and friends shared with Rolling Stone how they remember the people they lost — and what the world needs to know, above all, about these people.

Katherine Massey, as Remembered by Her Niece, Dawn Massey

The day before it happened, she had just gone with my uncle to spend over $100 on toys at Family Dollar for the children for the next holiday or whatever. The whole bag was toys for the kids, stuff they can play with outside, for the warm holidays. Everybody knows she would come with the things that she made, as far as baked goods and food. But she would have other bags, pool noodles that the kids could play with, beach balls and badminton, and soccer nets. Some of everything. She was literally like Santa Claus with the sack.

Wherever she went, people loved her. I’ve never in 30 years of living seen her upset, other than the passing of my grandparents, and my father and her siblings. But I’ve never seen her upset, sad, down, moody, aggravated — nothing. She was the matriarch.

She was just such a pure, beautiful soul. I can’t believe I just said “was.” But yes, her spirit will live on, but it’s just so crazy and unfortunate and I can’t even understand it.

She always said she had a task or day: Whatever was right, whatever needs to be done if nobody else was speaking about it, she was gonna speak on it, because she loved the community she grew up in. And she loved her people. That was her, she cared.

There were just not too many people like her, and there’s not gonna be another one. – As told to Cheyenne Roundtree

Andre Mackniel, as Remembered by His Son’s Godmother, Tammy Davis

[Andre’s] fiancée Tracey had some bad relationships in the past; she wanted to kind of keep it low-key for a bit. Then finally she’s like, “Tam, I want you to finally get to really meet [Andre].” I was like, “All right, great.” So I bought them tickets for the State Fair back in 2018. We wandered around the State Fair, got to know some of his likes and dislikes. Of course, he likes Syracuse University teams and watching basketball and football. Any sport you could probably muster up.

And that’s when they told me that day that they were expecting a baby. And then months later, they honored me by asking me to be their son’s godmother. He was a good man, a good friend. Wonderful father. Loved that little boy to death. That day he was going to the supermarket to get stuff for the birthday party they were throwing him that day.

He really loved and cared about Tracey. I was honored again when they told me they had gotten engaged and I was asked to be in their wedding. Unfortunately, that’ll now never happen.

I separated and then divorced from my now ex-husband and he and Tracey were right there to give me nothing but support. They showed up at my job and were like, “Tam let’s get your mind off things, go for lunch.” And Andre would wrap his arms around me and they’d tell me they love me. – As told to Cheyenne Roundtree

Margus D. Morrison, as Remembered by His Brother, Frederick Morrison

I’m his baby brother. Every day was a good moment; every day was full of energy. Last time I saw him was Friday. We were just talking because he had to go back to work.

His best quality was trying to tell jokes that weren’t funny. Richard Prior — oh, he was a big fan of him. Bernie Mac. Martin Lawrence. Steve Harvey.

All my memories of him were good because we played basketball together. We were on the basketball court on a daily basis.

He was the first person who showed me how to ride a bike. He said, “You’re not gonna put no training wheels on this bike. You gotta fall and get back up. I’m going to teach you how to ride it. You going to fall then you going to get back up.”

He was a father of seven. Always with his kids. He loved his kids. A family man, a father. My brother was a very good dude. Nobody should be hit and slaughtered like that in the street like trash. The city of Buffalo will heal slowly. – As told to Andrea Marks

Roberta Drury, as Remembered by Her Sister, Amanda

Robbie was the one to walk up and say hello first, she was never afraid to talk to anyone and everyone and made friends everywhere she went. Her death is such a loss because her vibrancy set a tone and gatherings with her were always boisterous and loving.

Our brother Chris has had multiple surgeries and bone marrow transplants for his leukemia. Robbie was between jobs and offered to move to Buffalo years ago to help him with his house and business while he was ill.

I’ll always remember her in Wildwood on family vacations always getting everyone in the water, splashing around, made sure family gatherings were about truly spending quality time together. – As told to Andrea Marks

This is a developing story…

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

Related
rollingout.com

Son of woman slain in Buffalo recalls nightmarish day

Loss is nothing new to Wayne Jones. As a Black man in America, specifically Buffalo, New York, he’s known many people who have died because of gun violence. This time, it hit him a little bit closer, however, because it was his mother. Celestine Chaney, 65, was a breast cancer survivor who stopped by Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue on May 14 , 2022, to get strawberries to make a cake.
BUFFALO, NY
WBNS 10TV Columbus

'He was sitting outside' | Barbershop owner describes interaction with Buffalo shooter

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It’s hard to imagine that only steps away from a place sacred to the black community, Saturday’s shooting in Buffalo could happen. “It's something that you never thought was going to happen here,” said Daniel Love, owner of Mr. Loves Barbershop. "We were cutting hair. I was showing one of my apprentices tips on how to do a haircut and I just heard a loud, ‘Pow pow pow.’”
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Aaron Salter's wife remembers her husband

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Retired Buffalo Police officer Aaron Salter was about law enforcement through and through. Aaron Salter was one of 10 people killed in Saturday's mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. He was working as a security guard at the store when the shooting happened.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
2 On Your Side

Funerals being planned for mass shooting victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Funeral services are now being planned for the victims of the mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo. Ten people were killed in the shooting, and three more people were wounded in the Saturday afternoon attack. 2 On Your side will continue to update this story with services as they are released.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernie Mac
Person
Martin Lawrence
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo Radio Host Has Message For Western New York

What is going to happen to the Tops grocery store on Jefferson Avenue? We got answers from one of our own. It has felt like the longest stretch of days in Western New York since the horrific actions on May 14, 2022, leaving the City of Good Neighbors in disbelief that something of this nature could have happened in our homes.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Black People#Murder#Syracuse University#Violent Crime#Family Dollar
Power 93.7 WBLK

An Open Letter To Rude 911 And Emergency Services Operators

A young lady who worked at the Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo spoke about how rude the 911 operator was to her when she was trying to report an active shooting. As the racist gunman walked through the store filming himself shooting Black people, she was hiding, trying to save her own life. She did what most of us would do in that situation if we had access to a phone - call 911. According to Leticia, who worked as an assistant manager at the store, as she was trying to avoid being seen or heard by the mass murderer Payton Gendron, she was able to use a phone to call 911.
BUFFALO, NY
insideradio.com

Covering The Buffalo Shooting: ‘Get Ready, This Is Going To Be Chaotic.’

After a White gunman opened fire at a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood on Buffalo’s East Side Saturday afternoon, killing ten and wounding three others, Audacy “Newsradio 930” WBEN Buffalo went into wall-to-wall coverage that continued through most of the weekend. After getting a tip from a police source, Brand Manager Tim Wenger and morning news anchor Susan Rose arrived at the Tops market on Jefferson Ave. about 30 minutes after the massacre began. Inside Radio spoke with Wenger Monday afternoon about the station's quick response and evolving coverage.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Rolling Stone

911 Dispatcher Faces Disciplinary Action, Termination After Hanging Up on Buffalo Shooting Call

Click here to read the full article. A 911 dispatcher is facing disciplinary action and possibly termination after abruptly hanging up on a woman who was inside the Buffalo supermarket where a racially motivated mass shooting occurred Saturday. The unnamed dispatcher was placed on administrative leave Monday following comments Tops Friendly Market assistant office manager Latisha Rogers made regarding the 911 call. She said the dispatcher allegedly “yelled” at her for whispering on the call before hanging up on her; Rogers kept her voice down to avoid detection from the shooter. “She was yelling at me, saying, ‘Why are you whispering? You don’t have...
BUFFALO, NY
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

58K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy