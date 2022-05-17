Walkable Ithaca project construction begins on Giles Street, Route 79 reduced to one lane
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Walkable Ithaca: Giles Street Sidewalk Project began Monday, May 16, at the 1100 block of East State Street (Route 79)...ithacavoice.com
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Walkable Ithaca: Giles Street Sidewalk Project began Monday, May 16, at the 1100 block of East State Street (Route 79)...ithacavoice.com
The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.https://ithacavoice.com/
Comments / 0