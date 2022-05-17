ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walkable Ithaca project construction begins on Giles Street, Route 79 reduced to one lane

By Zoë Freer-Hessler
The Ithaca Voice
 2 days ago
ITHACA, N.Y.—The Walkable Ithaca: Giles Street Sidewalk Project began Monday, May 16, at the 1100 block of East State Street (Route 79)...

The Ithaca Voice

