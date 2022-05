I enjoyed being a part of Bayonne’s Earth Day Clean-Up on May 20th. Me and my little one picked up litter in our neighborhood and I got to educate her about how littering is a problem, and a responsibility of us all. A few days later we were walking in the area we had just cleaned, only to see flyers of 2022 Bayonne political candidates flying off of parked car windshield wipers, blown from home walk rails, porches and such-during a season which is always windy.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 23 HOURS AGO