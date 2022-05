Bayonne marked the start of the Buddy Baseball League season with a parade on opening day, Saturday, May 14. The league is called Buddy Baseball because it allows developmentally and physically challenged youth to participate in playing baseball with the assistance of a “buddy.” The program is open to Bayonne residents three to adult, and involves “buddies” helping each player based on their various needs, from something as simple as being a motivator to play, to helping a player at bat or while they round the bases.

BAYONNE, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO