Osceola County, FL

Alligator delays start at Osceola County elementary school

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0REkku_0fgyD2z400
Saint Cloud gator at school (WFTV)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Students and teachers at an Osceola County school got quite a surprise when they arrived at school Monday morning.

As students began arriving at Michigan Avenue Elementary school around 7:30 a.m., they found a 6-foot alligator blocking the entrance.

The alligator, whom students named “Gary”, was safely removed from the doorway by a school resource officer.

The alligator was later taken to a nearby pond and released.

