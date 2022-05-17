Alligator delays start at Osceola County elementary school
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Students and teachers at an Osceola County school got quite a surprise when they arrived at school Monday morning.
As students began arriving at Michigan Avenue Elementary school around 7:30 a.m., they found a 6-foot alligator blocking the entrance.
The alligator, whom students named “Gary”, was safely removed from the doorway by a school resource officer.
The alligator was later taken to a nearby pond and released.
