Erik ten Hag is set to be in attendance for Manchester United's last match of the season at Crystal Palace, sources have told ESPN. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick will prepare the players as normal and pick the team at Selhurst Park but Ten Hag will observe from the stands after flying into London from Amsterdam. It will be his first chance to see his new players live since being appointed as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 6 HOURS AGO