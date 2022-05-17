ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This new spot in Koreatown serves bubble-shaped donuts

By Anna Rahmanan
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are a ton of delicious doughnuts to be had all across New York, but few of them step away from the traditional form of the treat. Enter Bear Donut, a new spot in Koreatown (Broadway and 31st Street) that serves bubble-ring shaped delicacies and so much more. Opened...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out New York

This new Brooklyn restaurant serves one shape of pasta each night

Sometimes, dining at an establishment that offers only a handful of menu items daily is refreshing. There's something to be said about restaurants secure enough in their own dishes to not find the need to cater to a variety of different palates with a plethora of options. Case in point: Pasta Louise, a Park Slope destination that serves only one (or, sometimes, two) pasta shapes every day.
BROOKLYN, NY
Page Six

Cipriani joining with Italian nightlife guru to open NYC’s biggest club

If you love to pump your fists in the air to techno, get ready. Musica nightclub, which was originally scheduled to launch pre-pandemic, will finally open its doors this weekend. The 25,000-square-foot Hell’s Kitchen space will be the largest club in Manhattan, and is the brainchild of hospitality guru Giuseppe Cipirani and Italian nightlife entrepreneur Tito Pinton. “I believe New York needs a breath of energy, color, optimism and I hope Musica will get people back to the dance floor, for some good time and eclectic entertainment.” Cipriani, whose family owns a number of Cipriani locations and just opened up...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Get Pakistani-style whipped coffee at this new spot in the Bronx

Sheza Coffee House is a new Pakistani-inspired shop that just opened in the Bronx at 6050 Riverdale Avenue by West 261st Street. Although the space's decor—heavy on the flowers and pendant lights—is certainly worth noting, it's the destination's coffee drinks that are truly exciting. In primis: the Pakistani-style whipped coffee, which owner Sheza Waseem makes with two coffee blends (a family secret that, for now, will stay just that) and a little bit of espresso. The concoction is then topped off with steamed milk and a bit of cinnamon sugar powder.
BRONX, NY
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Tastiest Pizza In Brooklyn, New York?

Brooklyn, New York is one of the most culturally diverse places around. The food is one of the things that make this area so special, and there is nothing like eating in Brooklyn. Of course, you can't take a trip to Brooklyn without visiting an authentic pizza parlor. The interesting thing about the Brooklyn Pizza scene is that it has been featured in countless movies and television shows.
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Restaurants
Fast Casual

Just Salad opens in Harlem, New York

Just Salad, a fast casual restaurant concept with a mission to make everyday health and sustainability possible, has opened in Harlem, New York, becoming the first fast casual salad chain within the community. The restaurant, located at 56 W. 125th St., marks the company's first location in Northern Manhattan. "We...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkmag.com

A private tour through the cheese caves of Crown Heights

Thirty feet below Bergen Street in Crown Heights, there is a network of tunnels. Inside those tunnels are 26,000 pounds of cheese, gradually aging. The caves themselves are home to Crown Finish Caves, owned by Benton Brown and Susan Boyle, and they have been off limits to the public since the onset of the pandemic.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doughnut#Soft Serve#Koreatown#Hot Coffee#Food Drink#Instagram A#Michelin#Asian#American#South Korean
Time Out New York

How to snag free lunch from Grubhub tomorrow

Are you finding it hard to actually take lunch these days? Well, you're not alone. According to a new survey conducted by Grubhub, 81% of full-time employees in New York value lunch more than they did pre-pandemic but find it very difficult to take a break in the middle of the day. That's why the delivery platform is offering the entire city free lunch of up to $15 tomorrow from 11am to 2pm. You read that right: free lunch for all!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
secretnyc.co

Ride On A Vintage Subway Train This Summer While They’re Back in NYC

This summer, the New York Transit Museum is bringing back a fan-favorite tradition with their Summer Nostalgia Rides. New Yorkers will get the opportunity to climb aboard vintage trains that were transporting people around the city more than a century ago. Three different Nostalgia Rides will be available this summer....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 33 Bond Street in Downtown Brooklyn

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 33 Bond Street, a 25-story mixed-use building at 300 Livingston Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Developed by TF Cornerstone and Handel Architects, the structure yields 714 residences and 55,000 square feet of retail across the ground and cellar levels. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 180 units with a waiting list for residents at 40 to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $24,103 to $172,920.
BROOKLYN, NY
vnexplorer.net

Big Mac and lies? New York man sues McDonald's and Wendy's for $50M over size of their burgers as he claims they look bigger in adverts than reality

A New York man is suing McDonald's and Wendy's over misleading adverts that he says make their burgers look much bigger than they actually areLawsuit against McDonald's and Wendy's says the burgers in the marketing are at least 15% larger than they are in real life Class-action lawsuit accuses fast food giants of unfair, deceptive trade practicesJustin Chimienti seeks $50m in damages for himself and other duped customers Chains have not commented on case which uses complaints from social media.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Secret NYC

Limited-Time Biggie MetroCards Will Be Released For The NYC Rap Legend’s 50th Birthday

NYC is celebrating rap legend The Notorious B.I.G . in a rather big way this year, for what would have been his 50th birthday on May 21st. Biggie, a.k.a Christopher Wallace, was born in Brooklyn and grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant. A New York native, Biggie made monumental contributions to NYC’s rap scene and is often referred as one of the best rappers of all time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmagazine.com

How Rap Brought Together a Fashionable Brooklyn Power Couple

Keith Abrams was a teenager in grunge-era Portland a decade before Soo-Young Kim Abrams hit high school in the suburbs of the Bay Area. But despite their geographic and age differences, the two shared a love of streetwear and rap that would shape their early career paths. Soo-Young would go on to work for Complex Magazine, before leaving to become a fashion editor and photo art director at Saks. Keith, too, got his start in media, cutting his teeth at hip-hop bible Mass Appeal before becoming the managing owner of Kinfolk, the cult Williamsburg streetwear label, store, and nightclub. The two met through New York’s music and media scene, and are now married with two small children in Greenpoint. Soo-Young has pivoted to work as an aesthetician, while Keith runs brand partnerships at a creative agency.
BROOKLYN, NY
Travel Maven

7 Free things to do in NYC this Week

New York City is undoubtedly one of the most expensive cities in the country, but that doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune experiencing all the city has to offer. Whether it is a visit to a beautiful park, tour, or museum trip, New York City has plenty of free things to do. Keep reading to learn more about all the different ways to see NYC on a budget.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TBR News Media

Babylon – Luxury Waterfront Living At Its Finest!

Gated Colonial On 1.1 Acres Of Direct Waterfront. Renovated Gourmet Chef’s Kitchen. Formal Living Room With Views of Water. Master Bedroom Suite With Master Bathroom & Deck. 3 Additional Bedroom EnSuites & Large Upper Loft/Bedroom. On Carlls River W/ Direct Access To Bay, 550Ft Of Bulkheading, IG Heated SW Pool, New Deep Water Dock W/ 61 ft. x 4 ft. Pier.
BABYLON, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy