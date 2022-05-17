ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

A long-term substitute teacher makes an impression, will land full time in the classroom

By Bill Riales
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tW6qf_0fgyBrXw00

Spanish Fort, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Elana Bender is currently teaching these high schoolers about food and nutrition. But that’s not all she teaches.

“Three different classes. I have dietetics, food and nutrition, and family and consumer science,” said Bender.

Bender came on board at Spanish Fort High School last year as a cheerleading coach, but then took over for a teacher who left. It’s her very first teaching job.

“I graduated from South Alabama with an exercise-science degree so I can actually teach physical education and health. But this is right up my alley as well and I kind of just fell right in,” she said.

And in a few short months immediately began making an impression on students, like her nominator Abby Lassiter. And Bender is the second teacher Abby has nominated.

“How’s this nomination thing working out for you?” WKRG News 5 asked.

“Pretty good. I’ve only placed two and got two,” said Abby.

“Why did you nominate her?”

“She’s the best teacher ever. She lets us cook so many times, we do so many different things. We learn a lot.”

Bender plans to be a full-time teacher soon and she believes she has a lot to offer.

“My heart is in student-athletes as well, but I think it’s very important that school comes first and athletics come second, but I love kids,” she said.

Our congratulations to Elana Bender and Spanish Fort High School for a job well done.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

School leaders say St. Martin High senior prank “got out of hand”

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) - What do you do when 100-150 seniors at St. Martin High School go through their usual senior prank, but inadvertently cause damage to the school? That’s the question Jackson County Schools Superintendent Dr. John Strycker and others had to contemplate after last week’s senior prank went awry.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police Department training in mental health intervention

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is improving its response to mental health crises by training sworn officers to effectively use mental health intervention and de-escalation techniques, according to a department news release. The department’s Office of Strategic Initiatives is closely collaborating with AltaPointe’s Behavioral Health Crisis Center for training. MPD said officers […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spanish Fort, AL
Spanish Fort, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
WKRG News 5

Covenant Care announces new hiring push, open interviews

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Covenant Care has announced a new recruitment campaign called “Grow with Covenant Care” and will hold open interviews for a variety of roles at the end of its campaign. Covenant Care is a non-profit healthcare provider that offers continued care for patients after they have been hospitalized. The open interviews will […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Weather Aware for Seniors Expo coming to Saraland

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — WKRG is partnering with Humana and the City of Saraland for a Weather Aware for Seniors Expo at the Saraland Civic Center on Thursday, June 2 from 9 a.m. to noon. Area seniors will learn how to prepare and respond when a severe weather event approaches the Gulf Coast. WKRG Meteorologist, John Nodar will […]
SARALAND, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mental health patient found after escape from hospital in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man ordered by the court to undergo mental health treatment escaped from custody in Mobile on Monday. According to the Mobile Police Department, John R. Harris, Jr. was taken to University Hospital by AltaPointe for medical treatment. Harris is under the care of AltaPointe after he was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in the 2002 killing of a family member in Marshall County, Alabama.
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Substitute Teacher#Classroom#Nutrition#South Alabama#Spanish Fort High School#Wkrg News#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

Threat to family puts Mobile school on alert, 1 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mary B. Austin Elementary School in Mobile was put on a “secure perimeter” Monday morning in response to a threat against a family connected to the school, according to a Mobile County Public School System official. A suspect was arrested off campus. The school was placed on “secure perimeter” and police […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile high school stadium construction hits snag

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Students at two schools where new football stadiums are under construction will have to wait a little longer than planned to watch games under the Friday night lights. The Mobile County Public School System has four stadiums under construction and had hoped to open fields at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
WDSU

Frontier flight attendant delivers baby mid-flight

ORLANDO, Fla. — A flight attendant from Frontier is in the spotlight for helping deliver a baby mid-flight on the way to Orlando, Florida. The early and unexpected labor took place on a plane that was on its way to Orlando from Denver. Frontier says flight attendant Diana Giraldo...
ORLANDO, FL
WKRG

Mobile United is teaming with The Noble South and Noja for Dining On Dauphin this Thursday

This Thursday, Mobile United will be teaming up with The Noble South and Noja for Dining on Dauphin. This is a very cool event that is taking place on Cathedral Square beginning at 6pm. This event is highlighting 50 years of Mobile United’s successful influence on the community by working towards great causes. This event has a phenomenal menu that highlights the talented chefs that we have here in Mobile, specifically at Noja and The Noble South. This is a really great event that I think everyone should attend, with a phenomenal menu, and the backdrop of the beautiful Cathedral Square, it sounds like the perfect date night, or evening for anyone looking to have a great time.
MOBILE, AL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Mother’s Day goes wrong

On May 8, a deputy responded to a disturbance in Milton. Upon arrival, the deputy found a 51-year-old man screaming on the front porch. According to the arrest report, the man stated that his mother locked him out of the house, and he could not get to his keys, which were later found inside his vehicle. The mother indicated that the 51-year-old came over for Mother’s Day but began to be irate.
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

UPDATE: Mobile mental patient found not guilty of murder has been located

UPDATE (5/18 6 p.m.): An official with AltaPointe Health has released this statement: “Our foremost concern is the safety and well-being of our patients. Our policies vary depending on the level of a patient’s care.   Monday morning we contacted EMS for the patient to be transported to University Hospital. It is not standard operating procedure for […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy