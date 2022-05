This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. When flood waters overtook Sanford in May 2020, an estimated 20% of the village's housing was destroyed. According to the 2020 census, 813 people were living in 387 houses in Sanford. Village President Dolores Porte said 62 homes were lost in the 2020 flood. Eight of those homes are now on the path of return and another 25 have already been rebuilt and the people are back in their estates. Yet, 29 homes were lost for good.

SANFORD, MI ・ 8 HOURS AGO