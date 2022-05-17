ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

New 7-story hotel could come to Columbia’s Vista near the river. Here’s what’s planned

By Morgan Hughes
The State
The State
 1 day ago

A new seven-story hotel could be built near the Congaree River at the edge of downtown Columbia’s Vista district.

Florence-based developer Ashok Patel of Naman Hotels hopes to construct a 249-room hotel on a vacant L-shaped lot behind the McDonald’s at the corner of Gervais and Williams streets. Developers would also build a 430-space parking garage at the southwest corner of the property, according to documents submitted to the city of Columbia.

The project would include a fitness center, an outdoor kitchen, fire pits and other amenities.

Naman Hotels operates facilities across North and South Carolina, including a Hilton Garden Inn in West Columbia and a Staybridge Suites in Columbia.

The proposed Gervais Street project would be a combined Homewood Suites and Tru Hotel by Hilton.

The city’s Design/Development Review Commission will hear the building proposal at a meeting Thursday, according to the meeting agenda. City staff have recommended the design application be approved.

Some of the construction may also require approval from the city’s zoning board, according to city staff comments on the application.

