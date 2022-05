Click here to read the full article. If you’re a Bravoholic, you may want to know how to watch the Real Housewives online for free to not miss any of the drama from Beverly Hills, Atlanta and other cities across the United States (and beyond.) The Real Housewives franchise started in 2006 in the US with the premiere of The Real Housewives of Orange County. The original series—which starred OG of the OC Vicki Gunvalson and four other Housewives—led to the creation of Housewives shows in nine other cities across the United States: New York City, Atlanta, New Jersey, D.C., Beverly...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO