Driver, passengers escape injury from accident on MS 334

RIPLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - A wreck Tuesday morning in Tippah County sent one person to the hospital, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP). MHP Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said the three-vehicle crash happened at approximately 10:57 on Highway 15. The wreck happened north of the Union County border. McGee...
According to early accounts, at least one person was hurt in the crash. Eyewitness testimony did not specify the number of people injured. Traffic in both directions was closed while EMS and law enforcement units were on the scene. The wounded were transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital. The...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police have made an arrest in connection with the May 13 murder on Waterworks Road. Johnathan Slaughter, 20, of Macon, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Amarcus McMillen, 23. Police also charged Slaughter with aggravated assault. A second person was also shot...
A motorist was reportedly leaving the parking lot of Kroger when they were hit by an oncoming tractor-trailer. The driver was severely injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. The victim was reportedly conscious and responsive at the scene. The accident is believed to have been caused by...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Montgomery County deputies are asking for help finding a man they consider armed and dangerous. Matthew Williams Jr. is wanted for cashing bad checks in the county. He’s believed to be driving a 2014 maroon or red Toyota Camry. There is an Arkansas...
Local reports revealed that three vehicles were involved in the crash. Emergency responders were sent to the scene to provide aid to the involved parties. All lanes were closed while paramedics were on-site. One person was transported to a local hospital for the treatment of sustained injuries. No updates on their condition have been provided at this time.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two boys who aren’t even old enough to legally drive were arrested for stealing two cars in Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the first carjacking happened Monday, May 16 on Giacosa Place. A woman and another person were getting into...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police make an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting. 20-year-old Johnathan Slaughter is charged with one count of murder and one count of aggravated assault. Bond has not been set. Slaughter turned himself in this afternoon to Columbus police. He’s accused of shooting...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting at a northside park. The gunfire happened about 8 o’clock Tuesday night at Sim Scott Park. Police Chief Fred Shelton says officers were in the area and heard the shots. When they arrived at the park people were...
Firefighters and EMS responded to the accident scene and gave essential medical assistance to the victims. Several roads were momentarily closed as police officers reacted to the scene. The facts behind the collision remain unclear at this time. There has been no more information provided. The cause of the crash...
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Columbus police arrested a man accused of armed robbery Wednesday night. Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said it happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Chevron Vape Shop on Highway 45. Police arrested the suspect 15 minutes after the robbery happened. No one was hurt. Police found...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who wasn’t happy with her hair is now wanted for theft and aggravated assault, according to the Memphis Police Department. Memphis Police said a woman refused to pay to get her hair redone at TOUBA Hair Braiding on Winchester Rd. on Friday, May 13.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left one person dead Friday night. According to preliminary information, officers responded to a pedestrian crash in the area of Riverdale Road and Hunt Club Road around 9:39 p.m. where they found a man who had been run over.
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Tupelo Police arrested a man for allegedly trying to set cars on fire. David Lindow was arrested as a suspect linked to three different incidents of tampering with the gas caps of vehicles and placing a burned fabric in the fuel tank. One report was made on...
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police are looking for two men who generated a felony shoplifting case at a Mississippi store. According to the Southaven Police Department, two men stole two 800 Watt Generac generators model 76751 from the Lowes on Goodman Rd. on March 9, 2022. Those two generators were...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help with a hit-and-run investigation. Police say 37-year-old James Jones was killed last night while crossing Summer Avenue near Graham street. Investigators say the suspect drove away in a dark colored 2006 or 2007 Acura with tinted windows. The vehicle will likely...
The Cleveland Police Department responded to a call at a residence in the 100 blk of East End Street at 9:20 a.m. yesterday concerning a subject that had been shot. When officers arrived they found Henry Hunter in the back bedroom with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. EMS was called and Mr. Hunter was transported to the Bolivar Medical Center where he was later flown out to another medical facility for treatment.
A man walked away from a Southaven healthcare facility on Monday afternoon and the search is on to find him. A Silver Alert has now been issued by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. Southaven police have identified him as Charles Thomas Bailey, age 61 of Amory. Police said Bailey is...
Comments / 0