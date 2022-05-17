Anti-abortion lawmaker quits committee, refuses to present bill: 'He chose not to show up'

Governor John Bel Edwards and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced yesterday that Louisiana has signed on to participate in the “Internet for All” initiative, which will invest $65 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in America by the end of the decade. Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by NTIA, the Internet for All programs will build internet infrastructure, teach digital skills, and provide necessary technology to ensure that everyone in America – including communities of color, rural communities, and older Americans – have the access and skills they need to fully participate in today’s society.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO