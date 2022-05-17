ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Anti-abortion lawmaker quits committee, refuses to present bill: 'He chose not to show up'

By BLAKE PATERSON, The Advocate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La. - After the Louisiana House killed his proposal last week to charge women who terminate their pregnancies with murder, state Rep. Danny McCormick on Monday opted to resign from...

Louisiana Legislature puts finishing touches on nearly $40B budget

(The Center Square) — The Louisiana Legislature finalized budget bills on Thursday that authorize nearly $40 billion in spending for the state's annual operating budget, and roughly another $8 billion on construction, courts and other priorities. The House voted 88-7 in a final concurrence vote on Thursday to approve...
Louisiana budget 2022-23: Winners and losers

The Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. (Wesley Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) The Louisiana Legislature passed its final version of the 2022-2023 state budget proposal Thursday, totaling an unprecedented $47 billion with a focus on major bridge projects, increasing salaries for lower-paid government workers and paying off state debt. The...
Proposal would shield Louisiana’s state employees who use medical marijuana

The House Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations unanimously advanced a bill Thursday that would protect Louisiana’s state employees who are legally treated with medical marijuana. House Bill 988, sponsored by Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, protects state employees from negative consequences if they are diagnosed with a condition...
Louisiana Joins "Internet for All" Initiative

Governor John Bel Edwards and the U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced yesterday that Louisiana has signed on to participate in the “Internet for All” initiative, which will invest $65 billion to provide affordable, reliable, high-speed internet for everyone in America by the end of the decade. Funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and administered by NTIA, the Internet for All programs will build internet infrastructure, teach digital skills, and provide necessary technology to ensure that everyone in America – including communities of color, rural communities, and older Americans – have the access and skills they need to fully participate in today’s society.
Casino business booms in 2021, but Louisiana lags behind

BATON ROUGE, La. - While 2021 set a national record for casino revenues, Louisiana’s state-regulated gambling halls brought in less money last year than they did pre-pandemic. The 19 riverboats, racinos and Harrah’s land-based casino brought in $2.38 billion during 2021, a 43.5% increase over the COVID-marred 2020, but...
2022 Wild Turkey Harvest Best Since Reporting Began

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced that the 2022 Louisiana turkey harvest was the best since harvest reporting began in 2009. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries shared that hunters took 2,846 birds compared to 1,886 in 2021, an improvement of 50.9 %. These numbers are based on tag validation data, required by all turkey hunters.
Severe Storm Watch extended until 1 a.m.

SHREVEPORT, La. - The Storm Prediction Center has extended the the Severe Storm Watch for northeast Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas plus Caddo and Bossier parishes until 1 a.m. Gusty winds, hail and heavy rain are possible. Here is the forecast timeline from the High Resolution Rapid Refresh (HRRR) model starting at...
