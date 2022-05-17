ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Biden meets with families of Buffalo shooting victims

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOBce_0fgyB3wD00
Tweet

President Biden on Tuesday met with the families of those who died in a racist shooting inside a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket over the weekend and paid his respects to the victims near the site of the massacre.

The president and first lady Jill Biden traveled to Buffalo in the wake of the shooting at a Tops grocery store on Saturday that left 10 dead.

Before meeting with families, the president and first lady stopped at a makeshift memorial that formed just outside the grocery store. The first lady laid a bouquet of flowers at the memorial, and the two stood silently and paid their respects.

Biden met with state and local officials while in Buffalo, including Gov. Kathy Hochul (D), Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Kirsten Gilibrand (D-N.Y.).

The Bidens were expected to meet with family members of the victims and first responders for a couple of hours.

“He’s going to listen to them, he’s going to talk to them, he’s going to be there for them as their president,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said en route to Buffalo.

An 18-year-old gunman, identified by police as Payton Gendron, opened fire on patrons at a Tops Friendly Market on Saturday, killing 10 and wounding three. The supermarket was in a primarily Black neighborhood, and authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime given writings by the suspect that suggest he was influenced by a racist conspiracy theory about white people being replaced by minorities. Eleven of the 13 people shot were Black.

The president later Tuesday will give remarks decrying the shooting as an act of racist violence, and he will renew his calls for Congress to pass tougher gun laws.

But those calls in the wake of previous shootings in Colorado, Indianapolis, Texas, California and elsewhere have failed to break the gridlock in the Senate, where legislation strengthening background checks has struggled to garner the votes needed to break the 60-vote filibuster.

Comments / 6

Related
wpsu.org

Here are the 10 people killed and 3 hurt in the Buffalo shooting

The Buffalo Police Department has released its official list of victims in Saturday's shooting at Tops Friendly Markets. The department said on Sunday that the victims' identities were confirmed and all families and loved ones have been notified. The 10 people who were killed:. Roberta A. Drury of Buffalo, N.Y....
BUFFALO, NY
WRGB

Posts allegedly by Buffalo suspect suggest Rochester was considered as target

Rochester, N.Y. — The man accused of opening fire on employees and shoppers at a Buffalo grocery store drove hundreds of miles from his home in Broome County to do so. It is believed by law enforcement that Payton Gendron, 18, made his way across the Southern Tier to Western New York, ending up in Buffalo, where he allegedly shot 13 people, killing 10, in a racially-motivated attack Saturday afternoon at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
State
California State
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Southern Tier shop where Buffalo shooting suspect purchased gun is closed

It was a somber day at Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, where the alleged perpetrator of a mass shooting in Buffalo attended just one year ago, while new information emerged about one of the guns used in Saturday’s attack. Following a two-hour delay, students returned to the hallways...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Jill Biden
NBC News

A community leader and a retired Buffalo officer are among victims killed in racist shooting at supermarket

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Katherine Massey, a Buffalo native, spent her life fighting for her community and rebuilding the area surrounding Cherry Street, where she and members of her family lived. A mural was added to the neighborhood, and front yards are now decorated with giant trees because of her. In her spare time, she would go around and pick up trash and donate supplies to the local schools.
BUFFALO, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Buffalo supermarket shooting: Mother of former fire commissioner devoted to family

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The mother of Buffalo’s former commissioner was identified as one of the 10 people killed when a gunman opened fire at a supermarket Saturday afternoon. Garnell Whitfield confirmed that his 86-year-old mother, Ruth Whitfield, died in the mass shooting in western New York, WKBW-TV reported. Buffalo police have not officially listed the names of the victims.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Hate Crime#Violent Crime#Senate#Bidens
Jersey Shore Online

Police: Buffalo Shooter Named Lakewood, Toms River In Manifesto

OCEAN COUNTY – Local authorities are taking necessary precautions after Lakewood and Toms River were mentioned in a 180-page document reportedly published by the 18-year-old New Yorker accused of a mass shooting in Buffalo, New York. Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy said that the two towns and the Orthodox...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 36

Possible social media threats in Buffalo under investigation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WENY) -- Threats on social media sent local law enforcement agencies in Buffalo on an investigation yesterday. According to WKBW, around 4:30 p.m. Monday the Erie County District Attorney's Office said there were no credible threats to the public but the investigation was ongoing. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown...
The Hill

The Hill

563K+
Followers
69K+
Post
424M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy