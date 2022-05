TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini bid goodbye to the Turin club’s fans during a 2-2 draw with Lazio in Serie A on Monday. After 17 seasons at Juventus, Chiellini recently announced he was leaving at the end of the season — likely for MLS in the United States — and this was the Bianconeri’s final home match of the campaign.

