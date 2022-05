A Massachusetts family got some surprising news after learning the cute puppy they rescued from the side of a busy road was actually an adorable baby coyote. According to a social media post shared by the Cape Wildlife Center, located in Barnstable, Mass., the coyote was separated from his mother and had dangerously wandered to the side of a busy road when the family spotted him and decided to take him in.

BARNSTABLE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO