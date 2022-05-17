ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hines, OR

Prescribed burning planned on Emigrant Creek Ranger Dist.

By Logan Bagett

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOHN DAY, PRAIRIE CITY & HINES, OR – (Press Release from the Malheur National Forest) After carefully monitoring conditions across the Forest, fire officials have determined that conditions are within specific parameters, including temperature, relative humidity, and fuel moisture to start prescribed fire operations in specifically planned units....





Baker ASA Ambulance Service Update, RFP issued

BAKER COUNTY – (Release from Baker County) On May 17th, 2022, Baker City Fire Department notified Baker County that due to staffing levels they are not able to maintain the existing levels of service to the Baker Ambulance Service Area. Specifically, Baker City Fire Department will not be able to respond to double or triple calls.
BAKER COUNTY, OR


PDC to meet about Marigold Hotel

PENDLETON – The Pendleton Development Commission is holding a special meeting Friday at 1 p.m. to consider urban renewal fund support for a proposal to renovate the Marigold Hotel on Southeast Court Avenue to an extended stay facility. There is currently a bottleneck in urban renewal funding, and the PDC will consider moving this project to the forefront.
PENDLETON, OR


PRIMARY RESULTS: Umatilla and Morrow counties

UMATILLA COUNTY – In the race to fill Position 1 seat for Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, Susan Bower is leading with 27.28 percent of the vote, followed closely by Cindy Timmons with 27 percent. The next closest candidate is Bob Barton with 18.17 percent. For Position 2, incumbent...
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR


Deputies train for law enforcement on the range

HERMISTON – The Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center was the scene right out of the west last week as deputies from across the state trained on combating livestock and rural crimes. The session was hosted by Umatilla County Sheriff Terry Rowan sponsored by the Oregon State Sheriffs Association.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR


Hanford tours resume this month

RICHLAND – The U.S. Department of Energy is resuming free public tours of the B Reactor National Historic Landmark, part of the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at the Hanford Site, following a two-year closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Registration for the tours is now open. Tours will...
RICHLAND, OR


JD/CC Pool bond tied at 787 “Yes” & 787 “No” votes

JOHN DAY – The unofficial results are in, following Oregon’s Primary Election last night. In Grant County, Jim Carpenter will remain the District Attorney. For County Commissioner Position 1, John A Rowell won the popular vote at nearly 54%. Now, here’s where it gets sticky–as of the 1:00...
JOHN DAY, OR


La Grande Rural Fire Pancake breakfast is BACK!

ISLAND CITY – (Information provided by La Grande Rural Fire District) After a three-year hiatus, the annual La Grande Rural Fire Pancake breakfast is set to be held during Hog Wild Days once again in Island City. The La Grande Rural Fire District will be hosting the pancake breakfast...
LA GRANDE, OR


OR86 Bridge work for the week

BAKER CITY – Work this week on the OR86 Bridge over I-84, the Richland Interchange includes the installation of rebar, setting forms and pouring concrete for the new concrete rail. According to ODOT engineers, there will be flaggers with up to 20-minute delays when work is occurring. There will...
BAKER CITY, OR


Fatal Crash on I-84 in Baker County claims life of Island City man

BAKER COUNTY – (Release for Oregon State Police) On May 17, 2022 at approximately 4:24 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 304. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Harley-Davidson FLHTCUTG, operated by John Atwood (74) of Island City,...
BAKER COUNTY, OR


Today, Oregon votes

OREGON – Today is Election Day in Oregon. The polls close at 8 p.m. For the first time, ballots that are postmarked May 17th will be included in the count. Umatilla County Election Manager Kim Lindell said that 13.76 percent of the voters had responded by Monday, with at least 1,000 more ballots that had not been tallied at that time.
OREGON STATE


Information sought after break-in at Wade Williams Concession Stand

BAKER CITY – Members of Baker Little League are asking for tips regarding who may be responsible for breaking into the concession stand at Wade Williams in Baker City and stealing pop cans and candy bars. The break-in took place sometime Sunday night or Monday morning. Anyone with information...
BAKER CITY, OR


UPDATE: Missing couple located

UPDATE: Officials with Search and Rescue have confirmed that the two individuals, Cassandra Stelling and Billy Michell have been accounted for. PREVIOUS: UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Sheriff’s Office) At approximately 9:15 PM on the evening of Monday, May 16th, Union County Dispatch received a 911 call from a 911-only cell phone, with the caller reporting that she and her husband were “stuck in the woods” and in need of help. It was not clear if they were physically stuck or their vehicle was inoperable. The caller stated that she is pregnant and her husband is disabled. Due to poor reception the dispatcher was unable to get any additional information before the call dropped. The caller attempted several additional calls to 911 that were unable to be completed.Cell phone data indicated the caller’s phone was communicating with a cell tower in Union, Oregon, and was possibly in the general vicinity of Catherine Creek State Park. The Union County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team initiated extensive search operations on Monday evening, with no success or additional clues gathered at the time of this release.The Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals who may still be in distress. If you may be able to assist with identifying the couple and friends or family who may have been familiar with their travel plans based on the description provided, please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 541-963-1017 and leave a message for Deputy Nick Vora.
UNION COUNTY, OR


Baker, Union and Wallowa Counties unofficial Primary Election results

The following are the unofficial Primary Election results, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website or local county website. **Please note these are initial results and final results may vary**. (Information from https://results.oregonvotes.gov/ResultsSW.aspx?type=CTYALL&cty=33&map=CTY) WALLOWA COUNTY, DISTRICT ATTORNEY. Rebecca J Frolander ….. 98.37%. Write-In …..1.63%. WALLOWA COUNTY,...
UNION COUNTY, OR


Grant County’s unofficial Primary Election results

The following are the Grant County unofficial Primary Election results, according to the Oregon Secretary of State’s website:. TOTAL VOTES 1,845 for GRANT COUNTY, DISTRICT ATTORNEY contest. GRANT COUNTY, COMMISSIONER, POSITION 1. JOHN A ROWELL. Nonpartisan. 54.09% 1,323. SCOTT KNEPPER. Nonpartisan. 14.23% 348. WRITE-IN 31.68% 775. TOTAL VOTES 2,446...
GRANT COUNTY, OR


‘Path to Success’ competition closes soon

PENDLETON – There’s still time to enter the Path to Success Business Plan Competition sponsored by the Pendleton Development Commission. Three business plans will be selected for grants and mentoring. PDC Associate Director Charles Denight says the plans are for unique ideas. “What we’re hoping to do out...
PENDLETON, OR


Traffic stop ends with arrest of passenger who attempted to flee police

BAKER CITY – A traffic stop ended in arrest this week in Baker City. According to information from the Baker City Police Department, the incident started when a traffic stop was initiated near Elm and Indiana Ave. After the vehicle stopped the passenger, 22-year-old Phillip Edward Hollard, fled on foot. It is unknown why he fled as he did not have any outstanding warrants. Hollard fled back to a home where he grabbed a Moped and took off again. During his attempt to elude the officer, Hollard crashed the Moped.
BAKER CITY, OR


Dr. Rae Ette Newman named interim dean of the College of Education

LA GRANDE – (Release provided by Eastern Oregon University) Eastern Oregon University has named Dr. Rae Ette Newman as interim dean of the College of Education. Dr. Matt Seimears appointed Newman as interim dean after assuming his new role as interim provost. She will officially assume her new role on July 1.
LA GRANDE, OR

