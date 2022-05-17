Prescribed burning planned on Emigrant Creek Ranger Dist.

UPDATE: Officials with Search and Rescue have confirmed that the two individuals, Cassandra Stelling and Billy Michell have been accounted for. PREVIOUS: UNION COUNTY – (Release from Union County Sheriff’s Office) At approximately 9:15 PM on the evening of Monday, May 16th, Union County Dispatch received a 911 call from a 911-only cell phone, with the caller reporting that she and her husband were “stuck in the woods” and in need of help. It was not clear if they were physically stuck or their vehicle was inoperable. The caller stated that she is pregnant and her husband is disabled. Due to poor reception the dispatcher was unable to get any additional information before the call dropped. The caller attempted several additional calls to 911 that were unable to be completed.Cell phone data indicated the caller’s phone was communicating with a cell tower in Union, Oregon, and was possibly in the general vicinity of Catherine Creek State Park. The Union County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Team initiated extensive search operations on Monday evening, with no success or additional clues gathered at the time of this release.The Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s assistance in identifying these individuals who may still be in distress. If you may be able to assist with identifying the couple and friends or family who may have been familiar with their travel plans based on the description provided, please contact the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 541-963-1017 and leave a message for Deputy Nick Vora.

UNION COUNTY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO