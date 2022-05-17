ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
G7 to discuss crypto-asset regulation, says French central banker

By Reuters
 2 days ago
PARIS, May 17 (Reuters) - The regulation of crypto-assets is likely to be discussed at a meeting of Group of Seven finance chiefs this week in Germany, French central bank head Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.

"What happened in the recent past is a wake-up call for the urgent need for global regulation," Villeroy told an emerging markets conference in Paris, referring to recent turbulence in crypto-asset markets.

"Europe paved the way with MICA (regulatory framework for crypto-assets), we will probably ... discuss these issues among many others at the G7 meeting in Germany this week," he added.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

