ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

These Are The Best Habits To Reduce Inflammation Over 40, According To Experts

By Louise Ferrer
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24GYLx_0fgyAUXy00
Shutterstock

Chronic inflammation is a health condition that can lead to many serious illnesses. According to Harvard Health, “Research has shown that chronic inflammation is associated with heart disease, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, and bowel diseases like Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. It can be triggered, for example, when you are exposed to toxins, and by other causes such as chronic stress, obesity, and autoimmune disorders.”

In simplest terms, inflammation happens when your body protects itself from viruses, infections, and toxins. Your immune system is put to work as it defends your body from foreign invaders. However, when this occurs for too long, that means your body is constantly under attack—and that’s when it becomes a major concern.

Luckily, one way to reduce inflammation is by improving your diet. To know more about the habits you should incorporate in your lifestyle, we asked experts Erin Mewshaw, FNP-BC, clinical director at New York Center for Innovative Medicine and Dr. Amy Lee, board-certified doctor in internal medicine, medical nutrition, and obesity, and partner of Nucific. Keep reading for their advice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8SK4_0fgyAUXy00

Eat Fresh Fruits And Leafy Greens

According to Mewshaw, "The most common causes of inflammation are usually from poor diet. The body does not recognize the processed, heavy, greasy, sugary foods we eat nowadays, and infection (fungal, parasitic and bacterial). Unfortunately, in today's society the quality of food has gone down immensely." With that in mind, it's important to choose foods that have a great amount of nutritional value. Take for example, fruits and vegetables.

For fruits with anti-inflammatory properties, Dr. Lee recommends the following: Buddha's hand (citrus medical var. sarcodactylis), pomegranate, blueberries, and cherries. She shares, "[Buddha's hand] can stimulate macrophage activity and improve the immune system. Studies have shown that consistent intake of this food can also dilate the blood vessels which could improve circulation and blood pressure."

Dr. Lee adds that pomegranate is rich in antioxidants and that it "contains over 100 phytochemicals." She explains, "It is the red color of the polyphenols that are active with health benefits. Studies have shown the power of these antioxidants that reduce overall inflammation through various immunity pathways. Antioxidants can reverse the effects of free radicals in a cell from the process of aging and the everyday environment that the human body deals with."

As for blueberries and cherries, they contain compounds called anthocyanins, which "[help decrease] inflammation, especially anything related to metabolic syndrome," Dr. Lee notes.

When it comes to vegetables, Mewshaw believes that Swiss Chard is a good choice. She says, "Swiss Chard is an amazing leafy green that is very rich in both vitamin A and Vitamin K. Both of these vitamins play an important role in reducing inflammation in the body."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ijWAA_0fgyAUXy00

Drink Anti-Inflammatory Tea

Ginger tea, cinnamon tea, green tea, and turmeric tea are just some beverages with anti-inflammatory properties. Aside from these, Josh Schlottman, CSCS, certified personal trainer and nutritionist also recommends Rooibos tea which is commonly known as red tea. He mentions, "[It is] packed with rich antioxidants found in its natural polyphenols [and help fight off] damage-causing free radicals."

Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist, also points out that Rooibos tea "is naturally caffeine-free" and is known "to help with blood sugar regulation."

Overall, growing older isn't easy. As your body matures, keeping your health in check should be one of your top priorities. Making the necessary changes in your routine, such as eating nutritious food and drinking beverages with health benefits, will surely give your body the strength it deserves."

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

4 Fresh Fruits Doctors Swear By To Stop Inflammation

From arthritis to cancer to diabetes, chronic inflammation can have some serious consequences on your overall health. That’s why it’s important to make sure you’re doing everything you can to take care of your body and fight inflammation and its effects as much as possible—and that includes keeping your diet in check!
NUTRITION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Lee
WebMD

10 Foods That Will Help Ease Rheumatoid Arthritis and Reduce Inflammation

What Should You Know About Arthritis and Inflammation?. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disorder that affects about 1% of the population. It is a progressive disease that causes pain and inflammation in the joints. Later, it causes deformities in areas like the feet, ankles, fingers, and toes. Severe cases of rheumatoid arthritis can lead to immobility.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Tea#Vitamin#Nutrition#Inflammation#Harvard Health#Nucific
shefinds

The One Carb No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism over 40, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add more nutrients and ultimately, create a balanced diet. With that said, it’s equally as important to take note of what makes you feel sluggish, have less energy or causes indigestion. We checked in with health experts to learn more about one common type of carb found in many processed foods and beverages that is best to avoid for healthy aging and optimal energy. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified sports nutritionist.
NUTRITION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obesity
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
InsideHook

How to Eat Your Way Out of a Potential Dementia Diagnosis

Historically, men’s magazines haven’t given cognitive health the attention that it deserves. “DEFEAT DEMENTIA IN 60 YEARS” doesn’t have quite the same ring as “BUILD ABS IN SIX WEEKS.”. But the rate of Alzheimer’s is rising rapidly in America, and the disease could impact...
HEALTH
TheConversationAU

Lemon water won't detox or energise you. But it may affect your body in other ways

If you believe anecdotes online, drinking lukewarm water with a splash of lemon juice is detoxifying, energising and soothing. Water and lemon juice on their own are healthy. But if you combine them, do they become healthier? The really quick answer is, no! Could drinking lemon water do you any long-lasting harm? It’s unlikely. À lire aussi : I've always wondered: why does lemon juice lighten the colour of tea? It contains vitamin C, but do you need extra? Lemon juice contains...
HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily To Reduce Belly Fat, According To A Doctor

As you grow older, it’s important to become more health-conscious and wary of the food that you eat. Some meals are definitely more nutritious than others, so you always want to make it a habit to think twice about what goes into your body. Not only is this a good practice if you want to lose weight, but it’s also helpful if you want to improve your physique and reduce belly fat.
FITNESS
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
3K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy