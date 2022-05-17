North Carolina Board of Elections holds Primary Election Day news conference

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The integrity of the election process has been questioned a lot in the last few years, leading to hostility toward those who help carry out the process. WITN talked to election officials and a political science professor about the implications of growing anger toward poll workers.
ASHVILLE, North Carolina (WDEF) – Two years ago, he was considered one of the GOP’s rising stars. Now the question is what will Madison Cauthorn do next?. The 25 year old Congressman represented western North Carolina, including Murphy. But his fame grew far beyond the rural mountain district...
Signs leading into the early voting polls at the Elmira Community Center in Burlington, North Carolina on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. As of 10 p.m., all 38 precincts were reported for the Alamance County primary. Over 18,000 ballots were cast in the open primary on May 17, including mail-in ballots.
Longtime incumbent Ed McMahon held off challenger Kelvin Hargrove in the Democratic primary for New Hanover County Sheriff. Primary Roundup: Rouzer declares victory in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District primary. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Primary Roundup: Rouzer declares victory in North Carolina’s 7th Congressional District primary. Two...
Six counties in the westernmost part of North Carolina will elect new sheriffs this year thanks to a wave of retirements in the region. Tuesday's primary election began to whittle the fields down in those races, though one county will need a runoff and another a possible recount. Graham County...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - More than 45,000 absentee ballots were cast in Eastern Carolina ahead of the primary election on Tuesday. North Carolina State Board of Elections data shows 45,687 ballots were cast in the 15 Eastern Carolina counties. Overall for the state, more than 577,000 voters cast ballots early...
Allen Buansi won the Democratic nomination for the North Carolina House of Representatives District 56, based on unofficial primary election results. He will be the district's next representative, as no Republican candidate filed to run. In a very close race, Buansi defeated Jonah Garson for the nomination. Buansi finished with...
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
Incumbent state Sen. Norm Sanderson of Pamlico County will represent the Republican Party on the fall ballot after defeating fellow incumbent state Sen. Bob Steinburg of Edenton. Sanderson won 56% of the vote to Steinburg’s 44%. The new Senate District 1 includes large portions of coastal North Carolina, including...
Monarch, in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, will launch its Mobile Integrated Care Clinic on Monday, May 23 offering mental health and substance use disorder services to communities within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties. The Mobile Integrated Care Clinic will visit community locations within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton...
Republican political newcomer Bo Hines led businessman DeVan Barbour and lawyer Kelly Daughtry in the Republican primary in North Carolina’s 13th Congressional District as early votes were counted and 104 of 129 precincts reported Election Day results. By 10:55 p.m., Hines led Barbour with more than 32% of the...
RALEIGH, N.C. — Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the North Carolina primary election. With her win, Beasley, a former state Supreme Court justice, is aiming to become North Carolina’s first Black senator. Republican Ted Budd’s strong performance is also a victory for former President Donald Trump, who elevated the little-known congressman with a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. Budd has won a crowded Republican primary for retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr’s seat.
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several local election races are drawing attention in Eastern North Carolina. Chris Thomas, Jacob Donnenwirth, John Yopp, and J.J. Zamora are the four candidates running for Onslow County sheriff. All the candidates are running as Republicans. Partisan primary races with more than two people running require...
RALElGH, N.C. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley won their respective Senate primaries on Tuesday, setting up a fall election matchup that should again test former President Donald Trump’s influence in North Carolina. Budd won the 14-candidate Republican primary...
A tale of two Sandys has come to an end as previous GOP nominee Sandy Smith has won over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District GOP primary race. With all 270 precincts reporting, Smith had 13,571 votes or 31% compared to Roberson’s 11,563 or 27%.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Voters in Western North Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to choose their congressional representation. Rep. Madison Cawthorn was the youngest Republican ever elected to congress. Now vying for his second term, he has seven challengers in the Republican primary for his seat in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District.
Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Talking about the primary on the eve of the election in Mecklenburg County, state. WBTV spoke with Michael Dickerson with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections ahead of the May 17 primary election. Nearly 18K...
