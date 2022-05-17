ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

North Carolina Board of Elections holds Primary Election Day news conference

By WITN Web Team
WITN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Board of Elections...

www.witn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDEF

So what does North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn do next?

ASHVILLE, North Carolina (WDEF) – Two years ago, he was considered one of the GOP’s rising stars. Now the question is what will Madison Cauthorn do next?. The 25 year old Congressman represented western North Carolina, including Murphy. But his fame grew far beyond the rural mountain district...
POLITICS
elonnewsnetwork.com

LIVE BLOG: Alamance County primary election results

Signs leading into the early voting polls at the Elmira Community Center in Burlington, North Carolina on Saturday Oct. 17, 2020. As of 10 p.m., all 38 precincts were reported for the Alamance County primary. Over 18,000 ballots were cast in the open primary on May 17, including mail-in ballots.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
spectrumlocalnews.com

Several incumbents lose N.C. legislative primaries

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Several state legislators won't be returning to the N.C. General Assembly next January after primary losses, while former lawmakers had mixed results in trying to get back to the House or Senate. Seven incumbents — four Republicans and two Democrats — lost in Tuesday's primaries...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Day#Primary Election#Witn
lakegastongazette-observer.com

Mobile clinic ready to serve northeastern North Carolina counties

Monarch, in partnership with Trillium Health Resources, will launch its Mobile Integrated Care Clinic on Monday, May 23 offering mental health and substance use disorder services to communities within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton counties. The Mobile Integrated Care Clinic will visit community locations within Gates, Halifax, Nash and Northampton...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cheri Beasley wins Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in North Carolina primary election

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cheri Beasley won the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in the North Carolina primary election. With her win, Beasley, a former state Supreme Court justice, is aiming to become North Carolina’s first Black senator. Republican Ted Budd’s strong performance is also a victory for former President Donald Trump, who elevated the little-known congressman with a surprise endorsement nearly a year ago. Budd has won a crowded Republican primary for retiring GOP Sen. Richard Burr’s seat.
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WITN

Elections heat up in Eastern Carolina counties

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Several local election races are drawing attention in Eastern North Carolina. Chris Thomas, Jacob Donnenwirth, John Yopp, and J.J. Zamora are the four candidates running for Onslow County sheriff. All the candidates are running as Republicans. Partisan primary races with more than two people running require...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Smith wins NC GOP 1st Congressional District race over Roberson

A tale of two Sandys has come to an end as previous GOP nominee Sandy Smith has won over Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District GOP primary race. With all 270 precincts reporting, Smith had 13,571 votes or 31% compared to Roberson’s 11,563 or 27%.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Veronica Charnell Media

North Carolina Has 6.2 Billion Surplus, Will Governor Cooper Offer Stimulus Checks to North Carolinians?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation. Gas prices in North Carolina are on the rise. AAA reported North Carolina's average gas price is $4.246 compared to the National gas price average of $4.483.
WYFF4.com

Republican candidates in NC District 11 set for Election Day

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — Voters in Western North Carolina will head to the polls Tuesday to choose their congressional representation. Rep. Madison Cawthorn was the youngest Republican ever elected to congress. Now vying for his second term, he has seven challengers in the Republican primary for his seat in North Carolina's 11th Congressional District.
ELECTIONS
WBTV

Majority of voters in N.C. unaffiliated

Polls open at 6:30 a.m. on May 17 and will remain open until 7:30 p.m. Talking about the primary on the eve of the election in Mecklenburg County, state. WBTV spoke with Michael Dickerson with the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections ahead of the May 17 primary election. Nearly 18K...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy