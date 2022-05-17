ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baker, LA

Baker woman charged for prepping false, fraudulent tax returns

By Stacie Richard
brproud.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — A Baker woman has been charged after aiding and assisting in preparing false and...

www.brproud.com

Comments / 1

