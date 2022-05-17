Baker woman charged for prepping false, fraudulent tax returns

Louisiana Man Sentenced for His Role in a Federal Drug Conspiracy Involving Cocaine. Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on May 12, 2022, Demarco Ford, age 65, a resident of New Orleans, Louisiana was sentenced after pleading guilty to a two-count superseding bill of information. In Count 1, Ford was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing a detectable amount of cocaine hydrochloride in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Sections 841(a)(1), (b)(1)(B), and 846. In Count 2, Ford was charged with use of communication facilities to further a drug trafficking crime in violation of Title 21, United States Code, Section 843(b).

