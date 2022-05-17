ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Go Brent Realty Launches “Matchmaking” Site for Home Buyers

By Mike Diegel
Source of the Spring
Source of the Spring
 1 day ago
Go Brent Realty has launched a website as a new option for homeowners looking to move to a new house, broker/owner Liz Brent announced. The site, I Would Move If I Could, is described as a free matchmaking database...

Willie T’s Seafood Shack to open in June in Silver Spring

Willie T’s Seafood Shack is targeting next month for an opening at 9326 Georgia Ave. in Silver Spring, according to a manager at the Virginia location. The Silver Spring location was supposed to open in April, but the opening date has been a “moving target,” according to John Tang, the manager of Willie T’s in Springfield, Va. He did not have additional details.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Herndon's ManTech Acquired For $4.2B by DC Firm

ManTech International, a Herndon-based defense contractor with more than 9,000 employees, will be acquired by Washington DC equity firm Carlyle Group for a cool $4.2 billion, the company announced. “This announcement is an important milestone for ManTech and a testament to our growth and the leadership position we have built...
Steak and seafood spot opens in Old Town Fairfax

A new steak and seafood spot opened its doors this month in Old Town Fairfax. Draper’s Steak & Seafood opened at 3936 Old Lee Highway last Wednesday (May 11). The Fairfax City Economic Development Authority lauded the business when they officially opened after a soft opening a week earlier.
FAIRFAX, VA
Outdoor Movies Return to DC, Maryland, Virginia for Summer 2022

A D.C.-area summer tradition is back. Grab a picnic blanket and swing by a food truck, because you can once again enjoy summer nights at free outdoor movie screenings. Here’s everything you need to know to watch your favorite films under the stars. (Are we missing your favorite outdoor movie series? Let us know! Email us at nbcwrcthescene@nbcuni.com.)
MARYLAND STATE
Metro CEO, COO resign, effective immediately

Paul J. Wiedefeld, general manager and CEO of the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, is stepping aside, effective immediately instead of June 30, as he had planned, according to a statement he released Monday night. “I have decided to make my retirement effective today to provide a more timely transition...
WASHINGTON, DC
