Seen Her Or This SUV? Alert Issued For Missing Western Mass Woman

Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Western Massachusetts who was last seen in Connecticut.

Sandra Stephens, age 74, visited her son in the Hampden County city of Palmer at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 15, and never returned to the Orchard Valley Senior Living facility in Wilbraham, according to the Wilbraham Police Department.

Police said Stephens was last seen at the Coventry Police Department in Tolland County, Connecticut, at about 7:40 a.m. on Monday, May 16.

She had stopped at the police department to ask for directions back to Palmer, authorities said.

Police said Stephens was driving a blue 2005 Subaru Forester with Massachusetts plate 9616KM.

Police said Stephens' childhood home and her mother's grave are located in Wallingford.

She is described as being about 5-foot-2 and 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Stephens was last seen wearing jean shorts and a red tank top with a blue shirt over it that had a blue and green pattern, police said.

Authorities reported that she suffers from memory loss.

Authorities asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call the Wilbraham Police Department at 413-596-3837.

