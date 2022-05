New Bedford police detectives have arrested a man for trafficking 156 grams of Fentanyl. On Tuesday, May 17, at 7 p.m., detectives were in the area of Foster Street and Maxfield Street when they conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a motor vehicle infraction. A short while later, the driver of the car and the passenger, identified as Paul Koller, 45, of Yarmouth, were asked to step out of the vehicle. During a pat frisk on Koller, detectives located three plastic bags of fentanyl weighing 54.3 grams.

NEW BEDFORD, MA ・ 23 HOURS AGO