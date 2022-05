The final few days of the Premier League season are upon us. After three games are made up on Thursday, everyone kicks off at 11 a.m. ET across various NBC networks on Sunday. And there’s a lot at stake. Manchester City has a one-point lead on Liverpool entering the final day of the season. If City wins over Aston Villa, it clinches the title no matter what Liverpool does against Wolves. If it ties or loses, Liverpool is the champion with a win. If City loses and Liverpool ties, City wins via goal difference unless City gets blown out by Villa and Liverpool and Wolves combine for 10 goals.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 HOURS AGO