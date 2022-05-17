ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottoway County, VA

Suspect accused of firing gun at Nottoway officers while speeding away, arrested after statewide manhunt

By Tannock Blair
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B99EM_0fgy8Y2P00

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A wanted man has been arrested after a statewide manhunt reached its conclusion Tuesday morning in Nottoway County.

PREVIOUSLY: Police searching for Amelia man wanted in multiple counties

On Monday, May 16, Nottoway Sheriff’s Office received an ‘attempt to locate’ from the Lunenburg Sheriff’s Office after a 1978 blue Ford truck was stolen.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the vehicle was located in the West End of the township of Crewe. A pursuit began as the driver of the truck attempted to elude capture. The chase continued into Nottoway County reaching speeds of 80 mph.

At around 7:15 p.m., the suspect began shooting out of the window at Nottoway Sheriff’s deputies. The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and ran away heading east from the area of Route 460 and Route 606.

Nottoway Sheriff’s Office deployed K-9 units as deputies, Virginia State Police troopers and a Crewe police officer searched the area for the suspect. Virginia State Police Aviation Division also provided assistance by patrolling the area from above.

At 8:25 p.m., a Code Red was issued to citizens in the immediate area, warning them that the suspect was armed and dangerous.

Shortly after 9 p.m., police received a call of an attempted breaking and entering into someone’s truck in the 3000 block of Cottage Road. Police responded to the call and searched the area.

A little before 12:45 a.m., a resident of the 3000 block of Cottage Road heard a gunshot in the area of a local automotive shop. Police responded and searched the area.

At around 6:15 a.m., on Tuesday, May 17, a White male was spotted stealing a 4-wheeler from the 2000 block of Cottage Road. Police responded to the area and began searching. The suspect had set off an alarm within the same block.

At 7:42 a.m., police received a 911 call from a citizen in the 1000 block of Riddle Road; she reported that a suspect had been knocking on her door. Police arrived at 7:50 a.m. and gave chase to the suspect on foot. He was apprehended minutes later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GyQXM_0fgy8Y2P00
Map of the 3000 block of Cottage Road and the 1000 block of Riddle Road (Courtesy of Axis Maps)

Police have identified the suspect as 21-year-old Noah Lee Price of Amelia County . Price was wanted out of Cumberland County for felony probation violation, with underlying charges of drugs and weapons offenses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iGgus_0fgy8Y2P00
Noah Price, 21, of Amelia County (Courtesy of Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office)

Price has received charges from three separate jurisdictions.

Out of Nottoway County , Price has been charged with — among others — buying/receiving stolen goods, grand larceny, possession of a firearm by a non-violent felon and driving endangerment. He will be held without bail until his court date on May 18.

Out of Prince Edward County , Price has been charged with intentional damage, breaking and entering, intent assault and battery and larceny. He will be held without bail until his court date on May 23.

Out of Cumberland County , Price has been charged with failing to appear in court. He will be held without bail until his court date on May 19.

“This morning, we are thankful that our deputies are safe and the suspect has been apprehended,” a statement from the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook. “We would like to thank the citizens for being extra vigilant and reporting suspicious activity. We would not have caught him without you. Thank you to Virginia State Police, Crewe Police Department and Blackstone Police Department for assisting with the search and capture, and to our dispatchers for taking in all of the information and getting it out to the field quickly.”

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

