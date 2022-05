In 2007, a group of concerned individuals in Pulaski County came together and began working with the Division of Children and Family Services in looking for ways to provide for children in the central Arkansas county. An organization known as “The CALL” was developed, and nearly three years later, it became statewide. The CALL is currently active in 52 of the state’s 75 counties, including Baxter.

