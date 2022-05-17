Thousands Raised For Family Of Slain Fairfield Prep Student-Athlete With Still No Arrests Made

James "Jimmy" McGrath Photo Credit: Fairfield Prep

More than a thousand friends and strangers have donated some $80,000 to the family of a teen who was stabbed to death during an incident in front of a home in Fairfield County.

James "Jimmy" McGrath, age 17, of Shelton, was killed around 11:50 p.m., in Shelton on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of the residence where three additional people were also stabbed, Shelton Police said.

A junior at Fairfield Prep, where he was also a member of the football and lacrosse teams, word quickly spread of his death prompting friends of the family to start a GoFundMe effort to help the family in their time of need.

As of Tuesday, May 17, more than a thousand people had donated some $81,000 of a $15,000 goal.

Many of those making donations included classmates and friends who wrote they would miss him and offered sympathy and prayers for the family.

The other three people stabbed, who have not been identified, survived, and have reportedly spoken with police.

Shelton Police have released little information regarding the incident. No arrests have been made.

Police say they are investigating and are asking anyone who might have video or information regarding the fight to call the department at 203-924-1544.

