ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, CT

Thousands Raised For Family Of Slain Fairfield Prep Student-Athlete With Still No Arrests Made

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rkuja_0fgy7r9N00
James "Jimmy" McGrath Photo Credit: Fairfield Prep

More than a thousand friends and strangers have donated some $80,000 to the family of a teen who was stabbed to death during an incident in front of a home in Fairfield County.

James "Jimmy" McGrath, age 17, of Shelton, was killed around 11:50 p.m., in Shelton on Saturday, May 14 during a fight in front of the residence where three additional people were also stabbed, Shelton Police said.

A junior at Fairfield Prep, where he was also a member of the football and lacrosse teams, word quickly spread of his death prompting friends of the family to start a GoFundMe effort to help the family in their time of need.

As of Tuesday, May 17, more than a thousand people had donated some $81,000 of a $15,000 goal.

Many of those making donations included classmates and friends who wrote they would miss him and offered sympathy and prayers for the family.

The other three people stabbed, who have not been identified, survived, and have reportedly spoken with police.

Shelton Police have released little information regarding the incident. No arrests have been made.

Police say they are investigating and are asking anyone who might have video or information regarding the fight to call the department at 203-924-1544.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Slain Shelton Teen Remembered As 'Wonderfully Happy Person With Big Heart'

A 17-year-old prep school student-athlete in Fairfield County who was stabbed to death by another teen is being described as a "wonderfully happy person," with a big heart. James "Jimmy" McGrath, of the village of Huntington in the town of Shelton, died on Sunday, May 15 after being stabbed during an altercation at a Shelton home by a 16-year-old New Haven County teen.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

On-Duty CT State Trooper Involved In Crash In Milford

An on-duty Connecticut State trooper was found at fault after being involved in a crash with another vehicle. The crash took place in New Haven County around 4:45 p.m., Tuesday, May 17 in Milford near Anderson and Merwin avenues when the trooper allegedly "failed to obey a traffic signal," said Officer MariLisa Anania, of the Milford Police.
MILFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fairfield County, CT
Shelton, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Fairfield County, CT
Crime & Safety
City
Shelton, CT
Daily Voice

Video: Police Rescue Baby Goslings From Plainview Storm Drain

Two young geese have some Nassau County Police officers to thank after being rescued from a storm drain. Observant residents called 911 just after 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, after spotting the animals, known as goslings, stuck in a drain on Sagamore Drive in Plainview. “Officers Francesco Vescio, Andrew Viscusi,...
PLAINVIEW, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Hit-Run Crash In Hamden, Police Say

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in Connecticut late on Wednesday, May 18, police said. In New Haven County, a pedestrian was walking at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18 along the 200 block of Paradise Avenue in Hamden when she was struck. Officers from...
HAMDEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Shelton Police
NBC Connecticut

Shelton Printing Shop Helps Honor Late Teen With T-Shirts

The Shelton community is coming together to remember 17-year-old James McGrath who was stabbed and killed this weekend. The process of memorializing 17-year-old James McGrath is taking shape inside Shelton Printing. "We're already up to 100 t-shirts today, yesterday we were close to 500 shirts," said Adam Kuna, who owns...
SHELTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

16-Year-Old From ‘Rival School' Charged in Fatal Stabbing of Shelton Teen

A 16-year-old from Milford was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the stabbing death of a Shelton teenager over the weekend. The 16-year-old suspect turned himself in to Shelton police Wednesday morning, according to Det. Richard Bango. Officers responded to Laurel Glen Drive just before midnight on Saturday and...
MILFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Man Asleep In Car Busted With Illegal Knife In New Canaan, Police Say

A man asleep behind the wheel of a parked car in Fairfield County was busted with an illegal weapon when officers went to check on his well-being, police said. In New Canaan, officers investigating a motor vehicle crash shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 18 at the intersection of Cherry Street and East Avenue were approached by a pedestrian who advised them of a person asleep in a car on Burtis Avenue.
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

Driver Sought Following Consecutive Hit-Run Crashes On GWB And In Fort Lee

Authorities were searching for a hit-and-run driver who they said fled consecutive crashes on the George Washington Bridge and in Fort Lee. A 40-year-old motorist from East Stroudsburg, PA told police she was headed north on Lemoine Avenue near Bridge Plaza North when a speeding vehicle struck her Honda Pilot while trying to pass her around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18.
FORT LEE, NJ
News 12

Fairfield Prep student dies, 3 wounded in stabbing

A 17-year-old was killed, and three others were wounded late Saturday night in a stabbing incident. Shelton police were called to Laurel Glen Drive at 11:55 p.m. for a report of a fight and a stabbing. Upon arrival, there were “numerous teenagers outside of a residence.” The four victims were...
SHELTON, CT
Daily Voice

Devoted Newark Firefighter Robert Illis Dies After Long Illness

The Newark Fire Department is mourning the loss of a beloved brother in red. Robert Illis, 57, died after a long-term illness on Wednesday, May 18, according to his family. Robert spent the last 20 years as a devoted firefighter with Engine 7, Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

Bronx woman charged in murder of Mount Vernon man

A Bronx woman has been arrested for the murder of a Mount Vernon man in 2021. Police say Melissa Bell, 32, fatally wounded Corey Allen, 28, in a drive-by shooting in the Parkchester area in September. News 12 is told another man was injured in the attack too. Bell is...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
274K+
Followers
42K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy