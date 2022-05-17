ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

New England man pleads guilty to murdering former wife 9 years ago

WMTW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Boston man is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to murdering his former wife nine years ago in her Stoughton home. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office announced late Monday night that earlier in the day, 56-year-old Willie Foster pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the 2013 stabbing death of...

www.wmtw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Multiple teens charged in fight that hospitalized two people in Dedham

DEDHAM, Mass. — Multiple teens have been charged after an investigation into a fight in Dedham on May 7 that sent two people to the hospital. A 16-year-old and two 14-year-olds were charged for multiple counts of assault and battery, multiple counts of assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon (shod foot), and disorderly conduct. One of these juveniles is also being charged with assault and battery on a police officer.
DEDHAM, MA
CBS Boston

3 teens charged in brutal attack on woman in Dedham

DEDHAM – Three teens have been charged in a brutal attack in Dedham Square earlier this month.  A woman who works at Horse Thieves Tavern was assaulted around closing time on May 7. Dedham Police said two of the suspects are 14 and the other is 16. They do not live in Dedham and their identities have not been released. They have been charged with multiple counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. The woman who was attacked said she heard a knock on the window and went outside. "I woke up on the ground. I was just surrounded by people kicking me and smashing at my head," she told WBZ-TV.The attack happened right across from the Dedham Police Department. One of the suspects is also charged with assaulting a police officer.  
DEDHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norfolk, MA
City
Stoughton, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Edwin Fantauzzi identified as suspect in reported Downtown Boston rape

BOSTON (CBS) – Edwin Fantauzzi, a 33-year-old Lawrence man, has been identified as a suspect in a reported Downtown Boston rape over the weekend. The incident was reported on Harrison Ave. around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. Warrants have been issued for Fantauzzi’s arrest on charges of rape, assault with intent to rape, and assault and battery. Edwin Fantauzzi. (Image Credit: Boston Police) Boston Police are asking for the public’s help locating Fantauzzi. Anyone with any information should call detectives at 617-343-4400. In 2018, Fantauzzi was arrested for kidnapping and assault with intent to rape a child. That incident happened in Roxbury and police found Fantauzzi hiding in New Jersey. The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Officials complete investigation into fatal Newton shooting

A judge concluded that the officers who killed Michael Conlon were not criminally responsible. Officials have completed their investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting of a Newton man in January 2021. Following an inquest, Judge Jeanmarie Carroll said that the officers involved are not criminally responsible for the death of Michael Conlon. The 28-year-old entered a candy store with a knife, prompting a deadly interaction with the police.
NEWTON, MA
whdh.com

Sharon man held on $25K bail in connection with South Station domestic violence incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Sharon man has been arraigned on assault and weapons charges in connection with a South Station domestic violence incident over the weekend. According to Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden, at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday, two officers observed Joseph DeFilippo, 35, pulling a woman’s hair as she lay on the ground outside of South Station. When they ordered him to stop, he released her and identified her as his girlfriend. The officers observed scratch marks on the victim’s chest and cuts on her hands.
SHARON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael W. Morrissey
Person
Morrissey
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston police officers’ good deed caught on camera

BOSTON — A pair of Boston police officers are being commended for helping an elderly person cross the street. The act of kindness was caught on camera and sent to the police department, which shared the video on its social media pages. It shows one officer stopping traffic, while the second offers his arm and guides the person across the street.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New England#Sentencing#Boston Police#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMUR.com

Nearly 30 arrests made as crowds fill Hampton Beach over hot weekend

HAMPTON, N.H. — Nearly 30 arrests were made over the weekend at Hampton Beach, as crowds gathered amid the first summer-like weather of the year. Hampton police said there were issues with some groups of young people who planned over social media to meet at the beach. "Throughout most...
HAMPTON, NH
fallriverreporter.com

Wife accidentally hits husband with vehicle in Fall River

A wife accidently hit her husband with a vehicle over the weekend. According to Captain Barden Castro, on Saturday at approximately 1:30 p.m., Fall River Police responded to the 5500 block of North Main Street for a reported vehicle which had struck a person. Upon arrival, officers determined that a...
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy