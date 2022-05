Billings has recently been approved to receive a $50,000 grant from the National Endowment for the arts. The press release says the money is part of the Our Town grant, with Billings being one of 51 grants approved nationally. The Our Town grant money helps efforts of creative placemaking for cities. These projects aim to help integrate arts and cultural activities into the community, making it accessible to citizens.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 18 HOURS AGO