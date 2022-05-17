Marquez Valdes-Scantling picked Kansas City Chiefs because of Super Bowl pedigree

When wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reached free agency earlier this year, he had a decision to make.

Valdes-Scantling, who had 123 receptions and 2,153 receiving yards in his four-year career with the Packers (17.5 yards per catch average), could have returned to Green Bay or signed with the New Orleans Saints .

Instead he chose to join the Chiefs, and during a visit to the “Jim Rome Show,” Valdes-Scantling explained why he picked Kansas City.

“The opportunity within itself to go out and be a great playmaker,” Valdes-Scantling said. “Obviously, I had that opportunity anywhere I went, but I think this one was a better fit for me. Some of the things they do offensively was appealing to me — and obviously, a quarterback like Pat (Mahomes ) who is going to be here for a long time, that also was appealing. So I think those two things — and then, obviously, getting here and meeting everybody and it seemed like a good fit. It seemed like home.”

Rome asked if Valdes-Scantling was drawn by the opportunity to play for Chiefs coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Valdes-Scantling said that was a factor in the decision.

Valdes-Scantling also noted the Chiefs’ success, having played in two of the last three Super Bowls and being in the AFC Championship Game in four straight seasons. He didn’t have that kind of success in Green Bay.

“Obviously, Coach Reid’s been doing this for a long time — and EB is one of the best offensive coaches that you can have around. So between those two guys, their resumes speak for themselves; what they’ve been able to do for guys,” Valdes-Scantling said.

“And obviously, competing for a championship is a huge thing as well. They’ve been to a couple of them, and I think that was a huge factor in my decision-making.”