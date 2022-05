During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government released trillions of dollars into the economy in the form of stimulus payments to individuals and businesses. Those payments were lifesavers for many families, allowing for the purchase of necessities during uncertain economic times. The federal stimulus has since dried up — especially with budget-saving line items like the Child Tax Credit long gone (at least for now). However, families are still struggling under the weight of record-high inflation and stagnant low wages.

INCOME TAX ・ 9 DAYS AGO