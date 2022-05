Two different hosts, two different trips to Maine over the course of almost two decades. That sums up Maine's history with the popular Cooking Channel show known as "Man v. Food". The original host of the show was Adam Richman, who traveled from coast to coast for many years taking on the most ridiculous and monstrous eating challenges that were placed in front of him. 'Man v. Food' brought Richman to Portland in 2010 to take on some massive plates of food and to learn how to properly cook a lobster. The original run of the show last for four seasons before Richman called it quits in 2012. But 'Man v. Food' wasn't done yet.

MAINE STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO