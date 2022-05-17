Uber Is Expanding Into the Party Bus Business

Purpose-built as a ride-hail car, or a taxi cab to be specific, the Arrival Car has the footprint of a small vehicle, but the spacious legroom of a much larger automobile. Created in partnership with Uber, the Arrival was designed to be the perfect car for ride-hailing. Unlike regular cars that were designed for ownership and just co-opted by Uber drivers, Arrival was built with the specific mindset of being a car meant for ride-hailing. This singular vision helped develop the car’s overall design, as its focus shifted from pure desirability and performance to efficiency, comfort, reliability, and affordability. A taxi cab for the future, Arrival even replaces the iconic yellow cab’s design with a modern, minimalist overhaul, trading in nostalgia for futurism – a concept Uber knows too well.

