2nd Noose Found at Sonoma State

A Sonoma County correctional officer who died of Covid-19 has had his name added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. A memorial event was held this past Sunday with 619 new names engraved on the wall honoring officers who have died in the line of duty in 2021. Among them was Sonoma County Sheriff’s Correctional Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead who died last fall at the age of 40 due to complications from coronavirus. He got sick during an outbreak of cases at the Sonoma County Jail. Travelstead’s family along with Lieutenant Jason Squires of the sheriff’s office placed a wreath next to his name to honor him. President Biden was the keynote speaker at the event.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO