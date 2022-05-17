ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma, CA

2nd Noose Found at Sonoma State

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice are investigating after a second suspected noose was found on the Sonoma State University...

SFGate

California tree trimmer guilty in deadly throat-slashings

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A tree trimmer in rural Northern California was found guilty in a series of throat-slashing attacks that left three people dead, prosecutors announced Wednesday. A jury in Butte County on Tuesday found Ryan Scott Blinston, 37, guilty of murder, attempted murder and arson, the Tehama...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Evacuation Exercise Set for Sonoma Valley Neighborhoods

Sonoma Valley neighborhoods will conduct evacuation exercises this Sunday. The Sonoma County Department of Emergency Management is running the exercises and will use SoCoAlert and Hi-lo sirens. The exercises will happen in the Sonoma neighborhoods of Diamond A and Grove Street, and residents will be encouraged to evacuate to Sonoma Valley High School. The evacuation center will have a “resource fair” where emergency partners will provide information to prepare homes, families, and pets in the event of a real emergency. A similar exercise will happen on June 18th for Cazadero neighborhoods. More information can be found at SoCoTest.org.
SONOMA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Inmates Injured Following Fights at Elmwood Jail in Milpitas: Sheriff

Injuries are reported following two large-scale fights involving inmates at the Elmwood Correctional Facility in Milpitas, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. Several inmates have been transported to a hospital for treatment and no injuries are considered life threatening, sheriff's officials said, adding no deputies were hurt during...
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman charged with posing as a dental hygienist for years in the South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Santa Clara County prosecutors on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 50-year-old woman suspected of illegally posing as dental hygienist for years in the South Bay. The district attorney’s office said Elizabeth "Mina" Larijani faced felony charges, accused of both working at and attempting to work...
SAN JOSE, CA
ksro.com

California Wildfire Risk High for the Next Three Decades

Certain parts of the Golden State could be hit worse by wildfires more than others over the next three decades. Dr. Jeremy Porter says California’s wine country tops the list. “The Sonoma, Napa, Marin County areas, around the Bay Area, really pop out as areas that increasing in risk...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

Sonoma County Deputy Who Died of Covid Honored in D.C.

A Sonoma County correctional officer who died of Covid-19 has had his name added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C. A memorial event was held this past Sunday with 619 new names engraved on the wall honoring officers who have died in the line of duty in 2021. Among them was Sonoma County Sheriff’s Correctional Lieutenant Bobby Travelstead who died last fall at the age of 40 due to complications from coronavirus. He got sick during an outbreak of cases at the Sonoma County Jail. Travelstead’s family along with Lieutenant Jason Squires of the sheriff’s office placed a wreath next to his name to honor him. President Biden was the keynote speaker at the event.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
ksro.com

Public Invited to Give Feedback to Santa Rosa’s inRESPONSE Team

What has been your impressions of Santa Rosa’s new emergency mental health response program? The public will be able to share their view this afternoon on Santa Rosa’s inRESPONSE team and how they’ve been doing since it started in January. The meeting is at 4 PM via Zoom when the team will give an update and take feedback from the public. Santa Rosa’s interim police chief John Cregan will be on the panel along with other representatives from public and private groups that make up the team.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Sonoma County Prosecutor Charged After DUI Arrest

A Sonoma County prosecutor who was arrested for DUI last month is being charged with two misdemeanors. In a case being handled by the California Attorney General’s office, Deputy District Attorney Jenica Popik Leonard is facing two counts related to driving under the influence of alcohol. On April 15th, Leonard rear ended a vehicle at the intersection of College and Mendocino avenues. Police responded and conducted a field sobriety test that showed Leonard’s blood alcohol content was nearly four times the state’s legal limit. Leonard was placed on administrative leave following the crash.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Fentanyl sales traced from San Francisco to Humboldt County

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hold more drug dealers accountable. That’s the demand in a recent letter sent to San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin from Humboldt County Leaders. They say fentanyl sold on the streets of San Francisco is killing our neighbors up north. A recent attempt to keep drug dealers away from the city’s […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

Homelessness increases in Sonoma County

Sonoma County, alongside other Bay Area counties, was able to stave off a predicted catastrophic increase in homelessness over the last three years during COVID, according to preliminary results from the first official count of people experiencing homelessness since the start of the pandemic. Preliminary numbers for the 2022 Sonoma...
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Iconic Oakland Everett & Jones BBQ expands to North Bay for the first time

OAKLAND, Calif. - The famous Oakland restaurant, Everett and Jones BBQ, is branching outside the East Bay again. The restaurant is opening a new restaurant location at Graton Resort and Casino in Rohnert Park in Sonoma County. Shamar Cotton, the grandson of founder Dorothy Everett, will operate the Sonoma location...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Body of Oakland murder victim missing for 18 years found in shallow grave

OAKLAND -- The body of a missing Oakland murder victim, Cynthia "Linda" Alonzo, has been found nearly 18 years after she was slain, authorities said Wednesday. The 48-year-old Alonzo went missing on Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2004, in West Oakland. She was last seen with her boyfriend, Eric Mora, getting into a car to head to Alonzo's mother's house in San Francisco for a Thanksgiving gathering. She was never seen alive again.After a lengthy investigation, Mora was charged with murder in February 2007, even though her body was not found. Oakland police said Alonzo's blood was recovered from the room where...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man charged with murder after body found dumped in Oakland hills

OAKLAND, Calif. - Authorities on Wednesday said a man found fatally shot in the Oakland hills had been attacked at a homeless camp before his body was dumped. Officials said the victim, Shafi Qasimi, 25, was a transient and at a homeless camp off Willow Pass Road in Concord when he was attacked.
OAKLAND, CA

