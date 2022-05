APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A man was arrested Thursday after climbing to the roof on church property and firing a gun into the air. Assistant Police Chief Polly Olson said officers were called to the St. Bernadette campus around 10:15 a.m. The Thompson Community Center also uses the former school building on the campus. A male had gone into one of the buildings and pointed a gun at someone, then went up to the roof.

APPLETON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO