Shooting investigation underway Carrington Ct. in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigation Division are investigation a shooting.

It happened about 9:35 Tuesday morning on the 3700 block of Carrington Court.

Authorities report one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

18-year-old Jamaari Whitfield was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.

He remains in the Richmond County Jail.

