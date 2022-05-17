Shooting investigation underway Carrington Ct. in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Criminal Investigation Division are investigation a shooting.
It happened about 9:35 Tuesday morning on the 3700 block of Carrington Court.
Authorities report one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
18-year-old Jamaari Whitfield was charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime.
