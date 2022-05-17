ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

UFO Hearing: Pentagon Reveals Photos, Video of Declassified Flying Objects and Mysterious Sightings

By Chris Haney
 2 days ago
On Tuesday, the Pentagon presented declassified videos and photos of UFOs to Congress in the first hearing of its kind in decades. Lawmakers questioned military officials for more than an hour about the mysterious sightings that they’re treating as a “potential national security threat.”

In one of the clips presented to Congress, a small object zooms by a military pilot. In another video and photo from a separate occasion, glowing triangles are hovering in the night sky. The lengthy presentation occurred in a House Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee earlier today. Lawmakers are attempting to understand the UFO sightings, which the government officially refers to as Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).

“Unidentified Aerial Phenomena are a potential national security threat. And they need to be treated that way,” subcommittee Chairman Rep. Andre Carson, D-Ind., said during the meeting.

“For too long, the stigma associated with UAPs has gotten in the way of good intelligence analysis,” Carson added. “Pilots avoided reporting, or were laughed at when they did. DOD officials relegated the issue to the back room, or swept it under the rug entirely, fearful of a skeptical national security community.”

Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray and Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security Ronald Moultrie testified in front of Congress. The pair went over the visuals shown to lawmakers and explained what they could. While presenting images and videos, Bray admitted the clips of the glowing triangles remained unsolved for quite some time. But officials eventually identified them as unmanned aerial vehicles. However, military officials still can’t explain what the flying object is in the first clip.

“I do not have an explanation for what this specific object is,” Bray admitted during the presentation.

Military Officials Share More Details with Congress in UFO Hearing

Deputy director Scott Bray highlighted that a majority of UAP reports have a “limited amount of high quality data.” He said the limited information “hampers the ability to draw firm conclusions about the nature and intent of UAP.”

While speaking for the Pentagon in the UFO hearing, Bray also shared further encounters. He revealed that 11 other U.S. military aircrafts have experienced “near misses” with UAPs. Further, a redacted classified version of a 2021 document revealed that the government recorded 144 UAP reports from 2004 to 2021. The government also shared that UAP “probably lack a single explanation.”

Military officials aren’t ruling out alien life forms, but they have some possible explanations for UAP sightings. They include “airborne clutter” like birds and balloons and “natural atmospheric phenomena” like ice crystals. They also shared that some could be highly classified U.S. government programs. While others might be “foreign adversary systems” from the likes of Russia or China.

Subcommittee co-chairman Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Ark., addressed concerns over potential foreign adversary systems. Crawford says the government owes it to its citizens to stay up-to-date on new technologies that could pose a threat.

“The intelligence community has a serious duty to our taxpayers to prevent potential adversaries such as China and Russia from surprising us with unforeseen new technologies,” Crawford said. “The intelligence community must balance addressing known threats to our nation’s security with preventing technical surprise.”

Comments / 42

Corinna Powell
1d ago

What I saw was not natural it was a flying silver ball going sideways not going down toward the ground and it was leaking some kind of gas it looked like wet sand

Reply(3)
7
JJ
1d ago

Really! Isn’t there more urgent things to discuss in Congress rather than a UFO discussion which is obviously a distraction for something they are trying to hide from us!!it was really a nothing burger.

Reply(1)
3
Angel Rodriguez
1d ago

technology is moving forward fast and faster each day and we will have the ability to travel in time, it's obviously us in those UFO's, we just can't disrupt history and can only leave messages with the hope that you and I will receive them and interpret them correctly 🙏

Reply
2
