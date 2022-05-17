ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future City: An Amazon for architects

By T.P. Yeatts
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaterial Bank, a kind of Amazon for architects and designers, raised $175 million to expand its marketplace for paint, tile and other products used to put the finishing touches on projects. The Series D round, led by Brookfield’s venture capital arm, Brookfield Growth, reportedly valued the Boca Raton-based startup...

Sourcing Journal

Can Consumers Shop Amazon Responsibly? This Startup Thinks So

Click here to read the full article. Finch wants to help online shoppers make more informed, sustainable purchases on Amazon and beyond.
pymnts

Precoro Works With Amazon Business on Streamlined Shopping

In collaboration with Amazon Business, procurement software firm Precoro has debuted a new integration to simplify the buying experience using Amazon’s Punch-in integration, according to a Wednesday (May 18) press release. Amazon Business launched the Punch-in integration in January as a to-market feature intended for B2B procurement. The feature...
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
Footwear News

A Former Amazon Corporate Employee Claims She Was a Victim of ‘Draconian Employment’ Conditions

Click here to read the full article. A former Amazon employee is suing the e-commerce giant, alleging that the company failed to provide her with reasonable accommodations for disabilities resulting from the impacts of long-Covid symptoms. Plaintiff Brittany Hope previously worked as a brand manager for The Drop, Amazon's fashion line, a role that she was promoted to in December 2019. In a complaint filed Monday in a U.S. District Court in the Southern District of New York, Hope claimed that Amazon refused to accept doctors' notes that supported the need for an extended period of leave after contracting Covid-19 early...
Black Enterprise

Ariel Alternatives’ First Acquisition For Project Black Cited At National Minority Supplier Development Council Forum

In its first purchase under Project Black, Ariel Alternatives has acquired a top provider for people who are deaf and hard-of-hearing in a deal reportedly worth $1.3 billion. The private equity business of Ariel Investments, Ariel Alternatives, bought 52.5% of the common stock from the shareholders of Sorenson Communications, Willkie Farr & Gallagher reported. The deal announced last month is the initial one for Project Black, a fund that invests in and scales minority-owned firms.
TheStreet

Who Was the Best Paid CEO of Them all for 2021?

With wages rising sharply for average Joes in this country, it’s no surprise that pay is climbing for top executives too. Across the economy, average hourly earnings climbed 5.5% in the 12 months through April. And total compensation climbed at least 12% last year for most chief executives in...
WWD

Converse CEO Talks Pandemic, Strategy and Consumer Connections

Click here to read the full article. The pandemic, upticking inflation, supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine are weighing on businesses around the globe, but Converse's president and chief executive officer Scott Uzzell is counting on consumers and employees to see the brand through. Having joined the company in 2018 from Coca-Cola, he leads 650 staffers in the corporate headquarters in Boston and 700 more in Converse's international corporate offices. In total, the company has 3,500 employees in corporate, retail and distribution centers. During a recent interview, he said, "We had an amazing culture before the pandemic. People collaborated,...
dot.LA

LA Tech ‘Moves’: MedMen and CUJO AI Welcome New CEOs

Moves, our roundup of job changes in L.A. tech, is presented by Interchange.LA, dot.LA's recruiting and career platform connecting Southern California's most exciting companies with top tech talent. Create a free Interchange.LA profile here—and if you're looking for ways to supercharge your recruiting efforts, find out more about Interchange.LA's white-glove recruiting service by emailing Sharmineh O’Farrill Lewis (sharmineh@dot.la). Please send job changes and personnel moves to moves@dot.la.
Sourcing Journal

GXO on the Hunt for Supply Chain Tech Startups

Click here to read the full article. A new one-year partnership with Sente Foundry aims to funnel promising supply chain tech startups directly to GXO's door.
TechCrunch

Tech employees face another tough week of cross-stage layoffs

Below, we’ve listed the latest companies that have laid off talent in response to the reset happening across startup land. Big shout out to Layoffs.fyi, a tracker that aggregates tips, spreadsheets of impacted employees and other layoff details in one spot. Section4. CEO Greg Shove confirmed layoff details to...
TechCrunch

Banking-as-a-service startup Unit closes on $100M at a $1.2B valuation

Existing backers Accel, Better Tomorrow Ventures and Flourish Ventures also participated in the financing, which values the company at $1.2 billion. The raise follows a $51 million Series B financing that was announced last June, and brings its total equity raised since inception to nearly $170 million. Founders Itai Damti...
TechCrunch

Harlem Capital leads seed into Because, an e-commerce enablement startup

One of those is Because, a startup developing no-code software connecting disparate data sources to automate high volumes of website updates. Founder and CEO Ashland Stansbury explained that e-commerce companies are spending a collective $1.3 trillion to drive traffic to their websites, but only 3% of that leads to a customer purchase. In addition, the average business owner on Shopify is managing a large product catalog, often with over 50 products.
