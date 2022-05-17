Shooting along Indiana highway where SUV was stopped kills 2

Thumbs up to “No Mow May,” a movement driven in equal parts by concern for the environment and old-fashioned laziness. While most people who have lawns have by now hauled the mower out of winter storage, a growing number of Connecticut homeowners are eschewing the weekly practice, for now, out of concern for the bee population. A dip in bee numbers nationwide could have wide-ranging impacts, including on our food supply, so keeping them happy is in everyone’s interests, and since bees do well on unmown lawns, it can be to all our benefits to hold off on mowing. Blight ordinances and neighborliness are concerns, of course, so mowing isn’t going away. But many who are tasked with the chore are happy to put it off for a bit.

2 DAYS AGO