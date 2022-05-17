Shooting along Indiana highway where SUV was stopped kills 2
sheltonherald.com
2 days ago
PALMYRA, Ind. (AP) — Two men were fatally shot after a police officer and two good Samaritans stopped along a southern Indiana highway to help a driver who was stopped in the roadway, police said. The shooting happened Monday night after an officer with the Palmyra Police Department...
CORYDON, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana police officer who fatally shot a stranded motorist who opened fire on him was justified in doing so, a prosecutor said Wednesday. The Palmyra reserve police officer nearly was struck by a shotgun blast fired by Justin Moore, 31, of Owensboro, Kentucky, Harrison County Prosecutor Otto Schalk said during a news conference Wednesday.
NEWTOWN — The orphaned cubs of a black bear that was fatally shot by an off-duty officer last week have a new home at a wildlife rehabilitation facility in New Hampshire. “Connecticut Department of Energy & Environmental Protection (DEEP) wildlife biologists want to let everyone know the cubs arrived safely at the rehabilitation facility and seem to be settling in,” the department said on its Facebook page on Tuesday night.
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A man convicted of murder in west Alabama more than a decade ago was captured Monday a day after escaping from a minimum-security corrections center near Mobile, prison officials said. Jeffery Strugg, 31, was discovered missing from community-based facility in Prichard on Sunday, according to...
Like many Connecticut natives, when I was growing up in the Hartford area, I was vaguely aware of some special connection between my home state and the telephone. The connection did not involve Alexander Graham Bell, but it seemed nearly as fundamental and profound. Years later I went to work for Frontier Communications, parent company of Connecticut’s Southern New England Telephone Company (SNET), and learned the facts behind my earlier vague sense: New Haven was the site of the world’s first commercial telephone exchange in 1878 and, shortly thereafter, the world’s first telephone book. Connecticut had indeed led the way in the widespread public adoption of the telephone.
Thumbs up to “No Mow May,” a movement driven in equal parts by concern for the environment and old-fashioned laziness. While most people who have lawns have by now hauled the mower out of winter storage, a growing number of Connecticut homeowners are eschewing the weekly practice, for now, out of concern for the bee population. A dip in bee numbers nationwide could have wide-ranging impacts, including on our food supply, so keeping them happy is in everyone’s interests, and since bees do well on unmown lawns, it can be to all our benefits to hold off on mowing. Blight ordinances and neighborliness are concerns, of course, so mowing isn’t going away. But many who are tasked with the chore are happy to put it off for a bit.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The PGA Championship normally features one of the strongest fields in golf. This week’s edition is being held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Each year, 20 PGA Club professionals qualify to play in the major...
BRIDGEPORT — M&T Bank, which completed last month its $8.3 billion acquisition of Bridgeport-based People’s United Bank, announced Wednesday the launch of a $25 million philanthropic initiative to support lower-income communities and underrepresented groups — with most of the funds set to be disbursed to Connecticut-based organizations.
HARTFORD — Seizing on a political moment of opportunity in the 25-week campaign to Election Day, Democratic State Chairwoman Nancy DiNardo joined Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and several women vying for state office on Tuesday, blasting Republicans in general — and governor candidate Bob Stefanowski in particular — as threats to reproductive rights.
I spend a lot of time at Staples High School. It’s been a while since I’ve hung out with elementary school kids. But last Sunday morning, P.J. Romano Field between Saugatuck and Kings Highway Elementary rocked with astonishing energy. Experience Camps held their annual “Day of Champions.” It’s...
The Electric Reliability Council on Tuesday held a press conference updating residents on the health of the state power grid and defending the body's recent notice asking residents to meter their power consumption. Texas Public Utilities Commission Chairman Peter Lake began the presser by addressing Friday's conservation notice, in which...
Comments / 0