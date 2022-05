MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigamme Township will begin rolling out new recycling carts for residents next week as it officially launches its curbside collection service. With this new collection program, residents will be able to place recyclable items directly into a new, larger, 96-gallon recycling cart. The carts will begin arriving at residents’ homes from May 25 through early June. This new program allows residents to set out most recyclables at the curb instead of hauling them to a drop-off center. The carts come with wheels for easy maneuvering and attached lids to keep recyclables dry and secure.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO